X

Week 6 girls soccer rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 41 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Lambert leads Class 7A ahead of Mill Creek, West Forsyth, Brookwood and Norcross. Collins Hill, Walton, Roswell, Alpharetta and Parkview round the top 10. Johns Creek tops Class 6A with Cambridge, Buford, Lassiter and Pope chasing in the top 5.

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity leads with St. Pius X, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Chamblee in pursuit. Marist tops Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Northwest Whitfield.

Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Oconee County, Cherokee Bluff, White County and Lumpkin County. In Class 2A, Lovett tops the class and is leading Bremen, Model, Pace and Fitzgerald.

Commerce tops Class A Public and lead Social Circle, Screven County, Lake Oconee and Atlanta Classical. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ is at the top with Athens Academy, Stratford Academy, Trinity Christian and Hebron Christian chasing.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. Mill Creek

3. West Forsyth

4. Brookwood

5. Norcross

6. Collins Hill

7. Walton

8. Roswell

9. Alpharetta

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Cambridge

3. Buford

4. Lassiter

5. Pope

6. Houston County

7. River Ridge

8. Glynn Academy

9. Allatoona

10. Dalton

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. St. Pius X

3. McIntosh

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Chamblee

6. Eastside

7. Grady

8. Whitewater

9. Northgate

10. Union Grove

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. North Oconee

3. Jefferson

4. Flowery Branch

5. Northwest Whitfield

6. Perry

7. LaGrange

8. Columbus

9. Spalding

10. Southeast Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. White County

5. Lumpkin County

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Jackson

8. Mary Persons

9. Adairsville

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Model

4. Pace Academy

5. Fitzgerald

6. Lamar County

7. East Laurens

8. Toombs

9. Bleckley County

10. Thomasville

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Screven County

4. Lake Oconee

5. Atlanta Classical

6. Armuchee

7. Towns County

8. Irwin County

9. ACE Charter

10. Lincoln County

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Athens Academy

3. Stratford Academy

4. Trinity Christian

5. Hebron Christian

6. Wesleyan

7. First Presbyterian Day

8. Mount Pisgah

9. St. Vincents’

10. Pinecrest Academy

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.