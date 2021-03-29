Week 6 girls soccer rankings

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity leads with St. Pius X, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Chamblee in pursuit. Marist tops Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Northwest Whitfield.

Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Oconee County, Cherokee Bluff, White County and Lumpkin County. In Class 2A, Lovett tops the class and is leading Bremen, Model, Pace and Fitzgerald.