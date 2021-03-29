X

Week 6 boys soccer rankings

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog | 59 minutes ago

Alpharetta tops the state’s highest class entering spring break and leads South Forsyth, South Gwinnett, Forsyth Central and Harrison. Brookwood, Lambert, Discovery, Hillgrove and Duluth round the top 10.

In Class 6A, Dalton leads Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Lassiter. McIntosh tops Class 5A and leads crosstown rival Starr’s Mill, St Pius X, Clarke Central and Johnson-Gainesville.

Southeast Whitfield tops Class 4A and is leading Northwest Whitfield, Marist, Flowery Branch and East Hall in the top 5. Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A and is leading Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek. Lovett tops Class 2A ahead of Putnam County, Bremen, Gordon Central and Thomasville. ACE Charter is at the top of Class A Public and Atlanta International leads Class A Private.

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Forsyth

3. South Gwinnett

4. Forsyth Central

5. Harrison

6. Brookwood

7. Lambert

8. Discovery

9. Hillgrove

10. Duluth

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Rome

5. Lassiter

6. River Ridge

7. Lakeside-Evans

8. Allatoona

9. Lakeside-DeKalb

10. Sprayberry

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Starr’s Mill

3. St. Pius X

4. Clarke Central

5. Johnson-Gainesville

6. Woodward

7. Cross Keys

8. Veterans

9. Eastside

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. Marist

4. Flowery Branch

5. East Hall

6. Jefferson

7. Chestatee

8. LaGrange

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Putnam County

3. Bremen

4. Gordon Central

5. Thomasville

6. Jeff Davis

7. Model

8. Union County

9. Pace Academy

10. Bacon County

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Towns County

3. Georgia Military

4. Armuchee

5. Dooly County

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Social Circle

8. Atkinson County

9. Metter

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Heritage-Newnan

7. First Presbyterian Day

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Wesleyan

10. Providence Christian

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.