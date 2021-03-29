Week 6 boys soccer rankings

Alpharetta tops the state’s highest class entering spring break and leads South Forsyth, South Gwinnett, Forsyth Central and Harrison. Brookwood, Lambert, Discovery, Hillgrove and Duluth round the top 10.
In Class 6A, Dalton leads Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Lassiter. McIntosh tops Class 5A and leads crosstown rival Starr’s Mill, St Pius X, Clarke Central and Johnson-Gainesville.
Southeast Whitfield tops Class 4A and is leading Northwest Whitfield, Marist, Flowery Branch and East Hall in the top 5. Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A and is leading Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek. Lovett tops Class 2A ahead of Putnam County, Bremen, Gordon Central and Thomasville. ACE Charter is at the top of Class A Public and Atlanta International leads Class A Private.
Class 7A
1. Alpharetta
2. South Forsyth
3. South Gwinnett
4. Forsyth Central
5. Harrison
6. Brookwood
7. Lambert
8. Discovery
9. Hillgrove
10. Duluth
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Central Gwinnett
4. Rome
5. Lassiter
6. River Ridge
7. Lakeside-Evans
8. Allatoona
9. Lakeside-DeKalb
10. Sprayberry
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Starr’s Mill
3. St. Pius X
4. Clarke Central
5. Johnson-Gainesville
6. Woodward
7. Cross Keys
8. Veterans
9. Eastside
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. Marist
4. Flowery Branch
5. East Hall
6. Jefferson
7. Chestatee
8. LaGrange
9. Columbus
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Pike County
3. Oconee County
4. White County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Richmond Academy
7. Morgan County
8. West Hall
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Putnam County
3. Bremen
4. Gordon Central
5. Thomasville
6. Jeff Davis
7. Model
8. Union County
9. Pace Academy
10. Bacon County
Class A Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Towns County
3. Georgia Military
4. Armuchee
5. Dooly County
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Social Circle
8. Atkinson County
9. Metter
10. Portal
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Paideia
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Whitefield Academy
6. Heritage-Newnan
7. First Presbyterian Day
8. Savannah Country Day
9. Wesleyan
10. Providence Christian