Week 6 Boys Soccer Rankings

Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. South Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Collins Hill
5. Walton
6. Mountain View
7. Mill Creek
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. Brookwood
10. Osborne
Class 6A
1. Lanier
2. Riverwood
3. Lassiter
4. Sprayberry
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Johns Creek
7. Gainesville
8. Veterans
9. St. Pius X
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Chapel Hill
5. Tucker
6. Greenbrier
7. Villa Rica
8. Midtown
9. Kell
10. Cambridge
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Perry
5. Islands
6. East Hall
7. Chestatee
8. Lovett
9. North Oconee
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Oconee County
3. Coahulla Creek
4. Bremen
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Wesleyan
8. Savannah Country Day
9. Jackson
10. Pike County
Class 2A
1. Landmark Christian
2. Providence Christian
3. Fitzgerald
4. Savannah Arts
5. Putnam County
6. Model
7. Union County
8. Tattnall County
9. North Murray
10. Toombs County
Class A Division I
1. Tallulah Falls
2. Paideia
3. Atlanta International
4. Bacon County
5. Bleckley County
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Dalton Academy
8. Woodville-Tompkins
9. Elbert County
10. Mount Vernon
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Atkinson County
4. Christian Heritage
5. Portal
6. Dooly County
7. Aquinas
8. Chattahoochee County
9. Echols County
10. Hawkinsville