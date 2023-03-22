Week 6 Boys Soccer Rankings

In Class 6A, Lanier leads with Riverwood, Lassiter, Sprayberry and Blessed Trinity filling the top 5. In Class 5A, McIntosh, Dalton, Clarke Central, Chapel Hill and Tucker round out the top 5.

Johnson-Gainesville is top-ranked in Class 4A ahead of Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Islands. Columbus leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee County, Coahulla Creek, Bremen and Savannah Christian.