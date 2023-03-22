X

Week 6 Boys Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
14 minutes ago

Lambert tops Class 7A with South Forsyth, Hillgrove, Collins Hill and Walton rounding out the top 5. Mountain View, Mill Creek, Peachtree Ridge and Osborne fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Lanier leads with Riverwood, Lassiter, Sprayberry and Blessed Trinity filling the top 5. In Class 5A, McIntosh, Dalton, Clarke Central, Chapel Hill and Tucker round out the top 5.

Johnson-Gainesville is top-ranked in Class 4A ahead of Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Islands. Columbus leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee County, Coahulla Creek, Bremen and Savannah Christian.

Landmark Christian is ranked atop Class 2A and leading Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, Savannah Arts and Putnam County. Tallulah Falls is the team to beat in Class A Division I and Georgia Military tops Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. South Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Collins Hill

5. Walton

6. Mountain View

7. Mill Creek

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Brookwood

10. Osborne

Class 6A

1. Lanier

2. Riverwood

3. Lassiter

4. Sprayberry

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Johns Creek

7. Gainesville

8. Veterans

9. St. Pius X

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Chapel Hill

5. Tucker

6. Greenbrier

7. Villa Rica

8. Midtown

9. Kell

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Islands

6. East Hall

7. Chestatee

8. Lovett

9. North Oconee

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Coahulla Creek

4. Bremen

5. Savannah Christian

6. Hebron Christian

7. Wesleyan

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Jackson

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. Savannah Arts

5. Putnam County

6. Model

7. Union County

8. Tattnall County

9. North Murray

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Dalton Academy

8. Woodville-Tompkins

9. Elbert County

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Christian Heritage

5. Portal

6. Dooly County

7. Aquinas

8. Chattahoochee County

9. Echols County

10. Hawkinsville

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More new faces among Georgia Tech running backs2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Orlando Arcia on shortstop job: ‘I feel very grateful for this opportunity’
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brock Bowers trusts that passes will keep coming his way
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ free-agency tracker 2023
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ free-agency tracker 2023
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs set for season
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: GHSA

Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings
11m ago
Track and Field Blog: Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips, Brookwood’s Janai Jones earn top...
49m ago
GHSA sets protocols for video replay in football championships
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
6h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top