Week 6 Boys Basketball Rankings

There were no shifts in the Class 7A poll this week as No. 1 Wheeler remains 5-1 with no in-state losses and No. 2 Norcross improved to 9-0. No. 3 Grayson remains 7-1 and No. 4 Newton did not fall after its 76-68 overtime loss to Lake Highlands (TX) in the City of Palms showcase. No. 5 Milton improved to 10-0 in Hawaii this weekend to round out the top 5. In Class 6A, Grovetown fell two spots to No. 5 and Hughes ascended to No. 3 as a result with St. Pius moving up two spots to No. 4. Lanier dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 70-58 loss to Mill Creek.
In Class 5A, Mays moved up to No. 3 after a 74-65 win over Wenonah (AL) in the Peach State Classic and Hiram dropped one spot to No. 4 after a 71-66 out-of-state loss to St. Andrew’s. The rest of the poll did not see movement. In Class 4A, Fayette County moved up a spot to No. 3 and Southwest DeKalb moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Lovett. North Oconee moved up two spots to No. 7 and Madison County shifted up from No. 10 to No. 8 as Miller Grove dropped to No. 9 and Westside-Macon fell to No. 10.
In Class 3A, Monroe Area moved up to No. 5 after its massive 52-51 over Class A Division I No. 5 ranked Social Circle and Upson-Lee replaced Monroe and debuts at No. 10 after a 59-56 win over Therrell. The Class 2A poll saw Sumter County slide from No. 6 to No. 9 and Putnam County moved up a spot to No. 6 after a 65-60 win over Butler. Additionally, Vidalia replaced North Cobb Christian at no. 10 following its 8-1 start and 50-45 win over Toombs County. Darlington climbed to No. 6 in Class A Division I following a 69-53 win over Chattooga and Dooly County slid from No. 7 to No. 10 in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler
2. Norcross
3. Grayson
4. Newton
5. Milton
6. McEachern
7. Pebblebrook
8. Carrollton
9. Archer
10. Osborne
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Jonesboro
3. Hughes
4. St. Pius
5. Grovetown
6. Marist
7. Lanier
8. South Paulding
9. Etowah
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Mays
4. Hiram
5. Jones County
6. Dutchtown
7. Lithonia
8. Chapel Hill
9. Creekside
10. Tri-Cities
Class 4A
1. McDonough
2. Pace Academy
3. Fayette County
4. Southwest DeKalb
5. Lovett
6. Baldwin
7. North Oconee
8. Madison County
9. Miller Grove
10. Westside-Macon
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Johnson-Savannah
3. Beach
4. Cedar Grove
5. Monroe Area
6. Calvary Day
7. Cross Creek
8. Oconee County
9. Wesleyan
10. Upson-Lee
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta
2. Columbia
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Providence Christian
6. Putnam County
7. Drew Charter
8. Windsor Forest
9. Sumter County
10. Vidalia
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Bethel
2. King’s Ridge
3. Mt. Pisgah
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Social Circle
6. Darlington
7. Tallulah Falls
8. Dublin
9. Savannah
10. Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Portal
4. Wilkinson County
5. Manchester
6. Charlton County
7. Mitchell County
8. Macon County
9. Calhoun County
10. Dooly County
