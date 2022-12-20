Week 6 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 5A, Mays moved up to No. 3 after a 74-65 win over Wenonah (AL) in the Peach State Classic and Hiram dropped one spot to No. 4 after a 71-66 out-of-state loss to St. Andrew’s. The rest of the poll did not see movement. In Class 4A, Fayette County moved up a spot to No. 3 and Southwest DeKalb moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Lovett. North Oconee moved up two spots to No. 7 and Madison County shifted up from No. 10 to No. 8 as Miller Grove dropped to No. 9 and Westside-Macon fell to No. 10.

In Class 3A, Monroe Area moved up to No. 5 after its massive 52-51 over Class A Division I No. 5 ranked Social Circle and Upson-Lee replaced Monroe and debuts at No. 10 after a 59-56 win over Therrell. The Class 2A poll saw Sumter County slide from No. 6 to No. 9 and Putnam County moved up a spot to No. 6 after a 65-60 win over Butler. Additionally, Vidalia replaced North Cobb Christian at no. 10 following its 8-1 start and 50-45 win over Toombs County. Darlington climbed to No. 6 in Class A Division I following a 69-53 win over Chattooga and Dooly County slid from No. 7 to No. 10 in Class A Division II.