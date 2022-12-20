ajc logo
X

Week 6 Boys Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

There were no shifts in the Class 7A poll this week as No. 1 Wheeler remains 5-1 with no in-state losses and No. 2 Norcross improved to 9-0. No. 3 Grayson remains 7-1 and No. 4 Newton did not fall after its 76-68 overtime loss to Lake Highlands (TX) in the City of Palms showcase. No. 5 Milton improved to 10-0 in Hawaii this weekend to round out the top 5. In Class 6A, Grovetown fell two spots to No. 5 and Hughes ascended to No. 3 as a result with St. Pius moving up two spots to No. 4. Lanier dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 70-58 loss to Mill Creek.

In Class 5A, Mays moved up to No. 3 after a 74-65 win over Wenonah (AL) in the Peach State Classic and Hiram dropped one spot to No. 4 after a 71-66 out-of-state loss to St. Andrew’s. The rest of the poll did not see movement. In Class 4A, Fayette County moved up a spot to No. 3 and Southwest DeKalb moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Lovett. North Oconee moved up two spots to No. 7 and Madison County shifted up from No. 10 to No. 8 as Miller Grove dropped to No. 9 and Westside-Macon fell to No. 10.

In Class 3A, Monroe Area moved up to No. 5 after its massive 52-51 over Class A Division I No. 5 ranked Social Circle and Upson-Lee replaced Monroe and debuts at No. 10 after a 59-56 win over Therrell. The Class 2A poll saw Sumter County slide from No. 6 to No. 9 and Putnam County moved up a spot to No. 6 after a 65-60 win over Butler. Additionally, Vidalia replaced North Cobb Christian at no. 10 following its 8-1 start and 50-45 win over Toombs County. Darlington climbed to No. 6 in Class A Division I following a 69-53 win over Chattooga and Dooly County slid from No. 7 to No. 10 in Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler

2. Norcross

3. Grayson

4. Newton

5. Milton

6. McEachern

7. Pebblebrook

8. Carrollton

9. Archer

10. Osborne

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Jonesboro

3. Hughes

4. St. Pius

5. Grovetown

6. Marist

7. Lanier

8. South Paulding

9. Etowah

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Mays

4. Hiram

5. Jones County

6. Dutchtown

7. Lithonia

8. Chapel Hill

9. Creekside

10. Tri-Cities

Class 4A

1. McDonough

2. Pace Academy

3. Fayette County

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Lovett

6. Baldwin

7. North Oconee

8. Madison County

9. Miller Grove

10. Westside-Macon

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cedar Grove

5. Monroe Area

6. Calvary Day

7. Cross Creek

8. Oconee County

9. Wesleyan

10. Upson-Lee

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Columbia

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Providence Christian

6. Putnam County

7. Drew Charter

8. Windsor Forest

9. Sumter County

10. Vidalia

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Bethel

2. King’s Ridge

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Social Circle

6. Darlington

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Dublin

9. Savannah

10. Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Wilkinson County

5. Manchester

6. Charlton County

7. Mitchell County

8. Macon County

9. Calhoun County

10. Dooly County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Josh Pastner’s forever young Georgia Tech team may be bad again2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State mines Georgia for recruiting prospects
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
17h ago

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Caleb Huntley on IR, pluck linebacker David Anenih from Steelers
5h ago
The Latest

Class 3A blog: Three Savannah teams could factor in boys Class 3A race
8m ago
Week 6 Girls Basketball Rankings
5h ago
Lowndes football hires Grayson coach Carter
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top