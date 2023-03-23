Week 6 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview remains undefeated in the state and carries a 7-game win-streak, while No. 2 Cherokee is 17-1. Norcross moved up to No. 4 and East Coweta debuts at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 18-1 with an 18-game win-streak following its 1-0 loss to Woodstock in its season opener. Tift County moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 and Woodward Academy replaced Etowah in the poll and debuts at No. 10. The War Eagles’ have won 14-straight to improve to 14-2, while Etowah is looking to bounce back from five-straight losses.