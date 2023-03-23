Week 6 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview remains undefeated in the state and carries a 7-game win-streak, while No. 2 Cherokee is 17-1. Norcross moved up to No. 4 and East Coweta debuts at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 18-1 with an 18-game win-streak following its 1-0 loss to Woodstock in its season opener. Tift County moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 and Woodward Academy replaced Etowah in the poll and debuts at No. 10. The War Eagles’ have won 14-straight to improve to 14-2, while Etowah is looking to bounce back from five-straight losses.
Jefferson moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 in Class 5A and LaGrange moved up to No 3 in Class 4A after sweeping Whitewater. The back-to-back losses to LaGrange sent Whitewater down to No. 10 and Cedartown moved up to No. 5 behind No. 4 Benedictine.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Cherokee
3. Denmark
4. Norcross
5. North Paulding
6. South Forsyth
7. North Gwinnett
8. Lowndes
9. Forsyth Central
10. East Coweta
Class 6A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Houston County
3. Pope
4. Allatoona
5. Woodstock
6. Tift County
7. Lassiter
8. North Forsyth
9. Glynn Academy
10. Woodward Academy
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. McIntosh
3. Greenbrier
4. Loganville
5. Locust Grove
6. Jefferson
7. Winder-Barrow
8. Cambridge
9. Harris County
10. Flowery Branch
Class 4A
1. Cherokee Bluff
2. North Oconee
3. LaGrange
4. Benedictine
5. Cedartown
6. West Laurens
7. North Hall
8. Troup
9. Walnut Grove
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Savannah Christian
3. Calvary Day
4. Lumpkin County
5. Gordon Lee
6. Mary Persons
7. Pickens
8. Wesleyan
9. Long County
10. Thomasville
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. Fellowship Christian
3. Jeff Davis
4. Appling County
5. Model
6. Walker
7. North Cobb Christian
8. ELCA
9. Brantley County
10. Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Elbert County
3. Metter
4. Irwin County
5. Social Circle
6. King’s Ridge
7. Crawford County
8. Whitfield Academy
9. Athens Christian
10. Pepperell
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. Johnson County
3. Clinch County
4. Schley County
5. Wilcox County
6. Washington-Wilkes
7. Seminole County
8. Baconton Charter
9. Lanier County
10. ECI
