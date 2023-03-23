X

Week 6 Baseball Rankings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview remains undefeated in the state and carries a 7-game win-streak, while No. 2 Cherokee is 17-1. Norcross moved up to No. 4 and East Coweta debuts at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 18-1 with an 18-game win-streak following its 1-0 loss to Woodstock in its season opener. Tift County moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 and Woodward Academy replaced Etowah in the poll and debuts at No. 10. The War Eagles’ have won 14-straight to improve to 14-2, while Etowah is looking to bounce back from five-straight losses.

Jefferson moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 in Class 5A and LaGrange moved up to No 3 in Class 4A after sweeping Whitewater. The back-to-back losses to LaGrange sent Whitewater down to No. 10 and Cedartown moved up to No. 5 behind No. 4 Benedictine.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Cherokee

3. Denmark

4. Norcross

5. North Paulding

6. South Forsyth

7. North Gwinnett

8. Lowndes

9. Forsyth Central

10. East Coweta

Class 6A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Houston County

3. Pope

4. Allatoona

5. Woodstock

6. Tift County

7. Lassiter

8. North Forsyth

9. Glynn Academy

10. Woodward Academy

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. McIntosh

3. Greenbrier

4. Loganville

5. Locust Grove

6. Jefferson

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Cambridge

9. Harris County

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. Cherokee Bluff

2. North Oconee

3. LaGrange

4. Benedictine

5. Cedartown

6. West Laurens

7. North Hall

8. Troup

9. Walnut Grove

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Calvary Day

4. Lumpkin County

5. Gordon Lee

6. Mary Persons

7. Pickens

8. Wesleyan

9. Long County

10. Thomasville

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Jeff Davis

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. Walker

7. North Cobb Christian

8. ELCA

9. Brantley County

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Elbert County

3. Metter

4. Irwin County

5. Social Circle

6. King’s Ridge

7. Crawford County

8. Whitfield Academy

9. Athens Christian

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Schley County

5. Wilcox County

6. Washington-Wilkes

7. Seminole County

8. Baconton Charter

9. Lanier County

10. ECI

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start season on injured list 6h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech assistant Anthony Wilkins not retained by Damon Stoudamire
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Jared Shuster passes biggest test yet, Brandon Gaudin debuts in booth
1h ago

Mel Kiper: Jalen Carter not expected to drop in NFL draft
6h ago

Mel Kiper: Jalen Carter not expected to drop in NFL draft
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New group to develop at wide receiver for Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest

Lacrosse: Milton girls gearing up for stretch
6h ago
Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings
Week 6 Boys Soccer Rankings
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cherry Blossom Festival and more
4h ago
Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention, as crime rose
11h ago
Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top