Week 6 baseball rankings

Buford remains No. 1 in Class 6A and recently took over No. 1 in the Maxpreps National Poll. The Wolves are 19-0 and have outscored opponents 156-17 so far this season. Carrollton, Winder-Barrow, Pope and Allatoona round out the latest top 5 and Lassiter improved from No. 8 to No. 6.

Blessed Trinity reclaimed No. 1 in Class 5A. Also, East Paulding swept Alexander and makes its debut at No. 9 and Lakeside-DeKalb debuts at No. 10 after Cambridge exited the poll following River Ridge sweeping the Bears.