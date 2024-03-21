Week 6 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Brookwood moved up to No. 5 after picking up its ninth-straight win and improving to 14-3. The Broncos defeated Grayson on Wednesday to improve to 5-0 in Region 5. Marietta slid from No. 5 to No. 8 after falling to Harrison and the Hoyas remain at No. 10 after falling to Hillgrove in two of three games against the Hawks. Class 6A saw Etowah slide a spot to No. 4 after its 13-3 loss to Kell and Tift County moved up to No. 3. Habersham Central debuted at No. 8 and replaced River Ridge in the poll.

In Class 5A, Greater Atlanta Christian moved up to No. 5 and Kell rose to No. 6 in the poll after its win over Etowah extended the Longhorns’ win-streak to 10-straight games. The Class 4A poll saw Cherokee Bluff move up to No. 2 and North Hall move up a spot to No. 4. The Class 3A poll shifted with Hebron Christian and Franklin County moving up a spot and Peach County falling from No 7 to No. 9. The Class 3A poll did not shift within the 1-7 slots and No. 7 ranked Jeff Davis used its seventh-straight victory to improve to 7-7 and overcome a tough 0-7 start. Rockmart and Callaway replaced Cook and Landmark Christian and come in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectfully.

The Class A Division I poll saw Bleckely County replaced Temple at No. 10 and Miller County moved up to No. 9 in Class A Division II after picking up its 12-straight win.