Week 6 Baseball Rankings

Parkview catcher Ethan Finch, left, tags out Lowndes’ Carson Page at home plate to end the fourth inning in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes won 3-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Brookwood moved up to No. 5 after picking up its ninth-straight win and improving to 14-3. The Broncos defeated Grayson on Wednesday to improve to 5-0 in Region 5. Marietta slid from No. 5 to No. 8 after falling to Harrison and the Hoyas remain at No. 10 after falling to Hillgrove in two of three games against the Hawks. Class 6A saw Etowah slide a spot to No. 4 after its 13-3 loss to Kell and Tift County moved up to No. 3. Habersham Central debuted at No. 8 and replaced River Ridge in the poll.

In Class 5A, Greater Atlanta Christian moved up to No. 5 and Kell rose to No. 6 in the poll after its win over Etowah extended the Longhorns’ win-streak to 10-straight games. The Class 4A poll saw Cherokee Bluff move up to No. 2 and North Hall move up a spot to No. 4. The Class 3A poll shifted with Hebron Christian and Franklin County moving up a spot and Peach County falling from No 7 to No. 9. The Class 3A poll did not shift within the 1-7 slots and No. 7 ranked Jeff Davis used its seventh-straight victory to improve to 7-7 and overcome a tough 0-7 start. Rockmart and Callaway replaced Cook and Landmark Christian and come in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectfully.

The Class A Division I poll saw Bleckely County replaced Temple at No. 10 and Miller County moved up to No. 9 in Class A Division II after picking up its 12-straight win.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Buford

4. North Gwinnett

5. Brookwood

6. Walton

7. North Paulding

8. Marietta

9. West Forsyth

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Marist

3. Tift County

4. Etowah

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Newnan

7. Evans

8. Habersham Central

9. Pope

10. Lassiter

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Villa Rica

3. Greenbrier

4. Coffee

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Kell

7. Ola

8. McIntosh

9. Union Grove

10. Locust Grove

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. LaGrange

4. North Hall

5. North Oconee

6. East Forsyth

7. Perry

8. Lovett

9. Wayne County

10. Benedictine

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Pickens

3. Morgan County

4. Calvary Day

5. Savannah Christian

6. Ringgold

7. Hebron Christian

8. Franklin County

9. Peach County

10. Long County

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Appling County

4. Worth County

5. Redan

6. Model

7. Jeff Davis

8. Rockmart

9. Callaway

10. Vidalia

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Irwin County

3. Pepperell

4. King’s Ridge

5. Swainsboro

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Social Circle

8. Elbert County

9. Crawford County

10. Bleckley County

Class A Division II

1. Schley County

2. Charlton County

3. Wilcox County

4. Baconton Charter

5. ECI

6. Bowdon

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Wheeler

9. Miller County

10. Lanier County

BREAKING
