ajc logo
X

Week 5 wrap: Sandy Creek, Dutchtown beat defending champions

Members of the Northside high school football team celebrate the victory during the North Cobb vs. Northside high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Northside defeated North Cobb 20-17. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Northside high school football team celebrate the victory during the North Cobb vs. Northside high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Northside defeated North Cobb 20-17. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
58 minutes ago
Other big winners include Marist, Northside-Warner Robins, Prince Avenue Christian, Brooks County

Sandy Creek and Dutchtown defeated struggling 2021 state champions Friday night while traditional powers Marist, Northside-Warner Robins, Prince Avenue Christian, Brooks County and Irwin County won notable games in the fifth weekend of the Georgia high school football season.

Sandy Creek, the No. 5 team in Class 3A, beat 7A’s defending champion Collins Hill 33-17. Collins Hill lost to another 3A team, No. 1 Cedar Grove, last week. Sandy Creek is 4-1, its only loss in overtime to another 7A team, East Coweta.

Dutchtown defeated two-time defending 5A champion Warner Robins 14-7 in a Region 2-5A game. Dutchtown is ranked No. 4, and Warner Robins at No. 7, so it wasn’t a giant upset, but the Demons’ 1-3 record was unforeseen. Dutchtown is 5-0 under first-year coach Niketa Battle.

In 6A, Marist and Northside bounced back from last week’s losses. Marist, ranked No. 10, beat No. 2 Blessed Trinity 21-17 to improve to 3-2. Blessed Trinity had started 3-0. Unranked Northside is 2-2 after beating Class 7A’s No. 4 team, North Cobb, 20-17 in overtime. Northside stopped a fourth-and-goal play from the two on the final play.

Prince Avenue Christian beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 30-15 in a game between teams that began the season ranked No. 1. Prince Avenue, of Class A Division I, remains on top with a 4-0 record. ELCA, ranked No. 4 in 2A, is 1-3, with each loss to a current top-five team.

Brooks County, the 2021 champion in the old Class A Public, beat 4A’s No. 6 team, Bainbridge, 26-18. Brooks County (4-1) entered ranked No. 6 in the new A Division I.

Irwin County, the No. 5 team in A Division I, beat 2A’s No. 6 team, Rockmart, 28-14. Irwin’s only loss is to No. 2 Fitzgerald of 2A.

Mill Creek and Starr’s Mill also earned significant victories.

Mill Creek, ranked No. 3 in 7A, beat Cedar Grove 52-36. Cedar Grove (3-1) had beaten Westlake and Collins Hill from 7A the previous two weeks before meeting its match against the much larger Gwinnett County school. Mill Creek is 4-0.

In 4A, No. 6 Starr’s Mill beat No. 10 LaGrange 25-24 in overtime in a game between unbeaten teams. Both are in Region 4.

Six other top-10 teams lost, but against larger or higher-ranked teams.

Three were Class 3A teams as No. 2 Carver-Atlanta lost to Buford, No. 4 Oconee County lost to Burke County, and No. 6 Peach County lost to Perry.

The others were in Class A Division II as No. 5 Washington-Wilkes lost to Elbert County, No. 6 Aquinas lost to Harlem, and No. 7 Charlton County lost to Pierce County.

A game between No. 7 Thomson of Class 2A and Laney was suspended when gunfire was heard outside Laney’s stadium, according to WFXG-TV, which posted a Facebook video showing players running off the field while some fans were panicked while others remained calm. No injuries were reported.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard54m ago
Georgia Tech secondary coach Travares Tillman speaks with Yellow Jackets cornerback Zamari Walton during spring practice in February 2022. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Summoned in hour of need, Travares Tillman wants to restore Georgia Tech
8h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies talks with a member of the media before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday, September 16, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies is back for the Braves, rejoining the club after a months-long absence because of injury. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
6h ago
General view of a football as Cedar Grove players warm-up before their game against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16
1h ago
General view of a football as Cedar Grove players warm-up before their game against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16
1h ago
Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros #29 dribbles the ball during the first half of the match against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, United States on Wednesday August 31, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Info to know: Philadelphia at Atlanta United
9h ago
The Latest
The North Cobb warriors are stopped short of the touchdown during overtime in the North Cobb vs. Northside high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Northside defeated North Cobb 20-17. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17 (overtime)
12m ago
Week 5 high school football scores
23m ago
Walton 30, Marietta 17
25m ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
54m ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top