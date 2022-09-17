Week 5 wrap: Sandy Creek, Dutchtown beat defending champions

Brooks County, the 2021 champion in the old Class A Public, beat 4A’s No. 6 team, Bainbridge, 26-18. Brooks County (4-1) entered ranked No. 6 in the new A Division I.

Irwin County, the No. 5 team in A Division I, beat 2A’s No. 6 team, Rockmart, 28-14. Irwin’s only loss is to No. 2 Fitzgerald of 2A.

Mill Creek and Starr’s Mill also earned significant victories.

Mill Creek, ranked No. 3 in 7A, beat Cedar Grove 52-36. Cedar Grove (3-1) had beaten Westlake and Collins Hill from 7A the previous two weeks before meeting its match against the much larger Gwinnett County school. Mill Creek is 4-0.

In 4A, No. 6 Starr’s Mill beat No. 10 LaGrange 25-24 in overtime in a game between unbeaten teams. Both are in Region 4.

Six other top-10 teams lost, but against larger or higher-ranked teams.

Three were Class 3A teams as No. 2 Carver-Atlanta lost to Buford, No. 4 Oconee County lost to Burke County, and No. 6 Peach County lost to Perry.

The others were in Class A Division II as No. 5 Washington-Wilkes lost to Elbert County, No. 6 Aquinas lost to Harlem, and No. 7 Charlton County lost to Pierce County.

A game between No. 7 Thomson of Class 2A and Laney was suspended when gunfire was heard outside Laney’s stadium, according to WFXG-TV, which posted a Facebook video showing players running off the field while some fans were panicked while others remained calm. No injuries were reported.