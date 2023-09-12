Week 5 Softball Rankings

Top-ranked Buford is 13-0 after victories over Wesleyan, Dacula and Cambridge in its last three contests. The Wolves lead East Coweta, North Gwinnett, Lambert and North Paulding in the Class 7A top 5.

Brookwood, North Cobb, Lowndes, Grayson and Harrison round out the Class 7A top 10. In Class 6A, Pope leads Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and South Effingham in the top 5. Northside-Columbus is at the top of Class 5A and leading Jefferson, Ola, Villa Rica and Coffee.

In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat and leads East Forsyth, West Laurens, Central-Carroll and North Oconee. Gordon Lee is ranked atop Class 3A with Wesleyan, Harlem, Franklin County and Bremen filling the top 5.

In Class 2A, Jeff Davis is No. 1 and Mount Paran, Appling County, Cook and ACE Charter are chasing. In Class A Division I, Prince Avenue Christian leads the way ahead of Heard County, Bacon County, Lamar County and Mount Vernon. In Class A Division II, Lanier County leads with Taylor County, Hawkinsville, Glascock County and Lincoln County chasing.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Gwinnett

4. Lambert

5. North Paulding

6. Brookwood

7. North Cobb

8. Lowndes

9. Grayson

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Houston County

4. East Paulding

5. South Effingham

6. Apalachee

7. Effingham County

8. Newnan

9. Marist

10. Creekview

Class 5A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Jefferson

3. Ola

4. Villa Rica

5. Coffee

6. Eastside

7. Calhoun

8. Cartersville

9. Kell

10. Woodland

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. East Forsyth

3. West Laurens

4. Central

5. North Oconee

6. Sonoraville

7. North Hall

8. Perry

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Westminster

Class 3A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. Harlem

4. Franklin County

5. Bremen

6. Jackson

7. Dawson County

8. LaFayette

9. Pickens

10. Morgan County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Mount Paran

3. Appling County

4. Cook

5. ACE Charter

6. Rockmart

7. Banks County

8. Vidalia

9. Toombs County

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Heard County

3. Bacon County

4. Lamar County

5. Mount Vernon

6. Elbert County

7. Social Circle

8. Bleckley County

9. Pepperell

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Taylor County

3. Hawkinsville

4. Glascock County

5. Lincoln County

6. Bowdon

7. Schley County

8. Charlton County

9. Seminole County

10. Wilcox County