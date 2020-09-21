Week 5 Softball Rankings

Whitewater tops Class 5A with Apalachee, Locust Grove, Northside-Columbus and Walnut Grove in the top 5. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa leads West Laurens, Jefferson, Madison County and Central-Carroll. In Class 3A, Franklin County, Coahulla Creek, Crisp County, Pierce County and Ringgold lead the pack.

Vidalia tops Class 2A and leads Heard County, Bremen, Lovett and Jeff Davis. In Class A-Private, George Walton is the team to beat ahead of Brookstone, Mount Paran, Tattnall Square and Wesleyan. Gordon Lee leads Class A-Public with ACE Charter, Lanier County, Commerce and Emanuel County Institute chasing.