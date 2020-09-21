Week 5 Softball Rankings

East Coweta has a hold of the state’s highest class with North Gwinnett, South Forsyth, Grayson and Harrison chasing. In Class 6A, Buford leads ahead of South Effingham, Pope, Effingham County and Lakeside-Evans.
Whitewater tops Class 5A with Apalachee, Locust Grove, Northside-Columbus and Walnut Grove in the top 5. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa leads West Laurens, Jefferson, Madison County and Central-Carroll. In Class 3A, Franklin County, Coahulla Creek, Crisp County, Pierce County and Ringgold lead the pack.
Vidalia tops Class 2A and leads Heard County, Bremen, Lovett and Jeff Davis. In Class A-Private, George Walton is the team to beat ahead of Brookstone, Mount Paran, Tattnall Square and Wesleyan. Gordon Lee leads Class A-Public with ACE Charter, Lanier County, Commerce and Emanuel County Institute chasing.
Class 7A
1. East Coweta
2. North Gwinnett
3. South Forsyth
4. Grayson
5. Harrison
6. Mountain View
7. Etowah
8. Lowndes
9. Newton
10. McEachern
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. South Effingham
3. Pope
4. Effingham County
5. Lakeside-Evans
6. River Ridge
7. Houston County
8. Kennesaw Mountain
9. Dacula
10. Alexander
Class 5A
1. Whitewater
2. Apalachee
3. Locust Grove
4. Northside-Columbus
5. Walnut Grove
6. Loganville
7. Greenbrier
8. Union Grove
9. Coffee
10. Woodland-Cartersville
Class 4A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. West Laurens
3. Jefferson
4. Madison County
5. Central-Carrollton
6. Cairo
7. New Hampstead
8. Northwest Whitfield
9. LaGrange
10. Rutland
Class 3A
1. Franklin County
2. Coahulla Creek
3. Crisp County
4. Pierce County
5. Ringgold
6. Sonoraville
7. Harlem
8. Pike County
9. Gilmer
10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class 2A
1. Vidalia
2. Heard County
3. Bremen
4. Lovett
5. Jeff Davis
6. Union County
7. Dodge County
8. Chattooga
9. Bacon County
10. Berrien
Class A-Private
1. George Walton Academy
2. Brookstone
3. Mount Paran Christian
4. Tattnall Square Academy
5. Wesleyan
6. Mount Vernon Presbyterian
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Strong Rock Christian
9. Stratford Academy
10. Mount de Sales
Class A-Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. ACE Charter
3. Lanier County
4. Commerce
5. Emanuel County Institute
6. Bryan County
7. Crawford County
8. Wheeler County
9. Mount Zion-Carrol
10. Georgia Military
