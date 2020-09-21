X

Week 5 Softball Rankings

ajc.com

High schools | 12 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

East Coweta has a hold of the state’s highest class with North Gwinnett, South Forsyth, Grayson and Harrison chasing. In Class 6A, Buford leads ahead of South Effingham, Pope, Effingham County and Lakeside-Evans.

Whitewater tops Class 5A with Apalachee, Locust Grove, Northside-Columbus and Walnut Grove in the top 5. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa leads West Laurens, Jefferson, Madison County and Central-Carroll. In Class 3A, Franklin County, Coahulla Creek, Crisp County, Pierce County and Ringgold lead the pack.

Vidalia tops Class 2A and leads Heard County, Bremen, Lovett and Jeff Davis. In Class A-Private, George Walton is the team to beat ahead of Brookstone, Mount Paran, Tattnall Square and Wesleyan. Gordon Lee leads Class A-Public with ACE Charter, Lanier County, Commerce and Emanuel County Institute chasing.

Class 7A

1. East Coweta

2. North Gwinnett

3. South Forsyth

4. Grayson

5. Harrison

6. Mountain View

7. Etowah

8. Lowndes

9. Newton

10. McEachern

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. South Effingham

3. Pope

4. Effingham County

5. Lakeside-Evans

6. River Ridge

7. Houston County

8. Kennesaw Mountain

9. Dacula

10. Alexander

Class 5A

1. Whitewater

2. Apalachee

3. Locust Grove

4. Northside-Columbus

5. Walnut Grove

6. Loganville

7. Greenbrier

8. Union Grove

9. Coffee

10. Woodland-Cartersville

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. West Laurens

3. Jefferson

4. Madison County

5. Central-Carrollton

6. Cairo

7. New Hampstead

8. Northwest Whitfield

9. LaGrange

10. Rutland

Class 3A

1. Franklin County

2. Coahulla Creek

3. Crisp County

4. Pierce County

5. Ringgold

6. Sonoraville

7. Harlem

8. Pike County

9. Gilmer

10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Class 2A

1. Vidalia

2. Heard County

3. Bremen

4. Lovett

5. Jeff Davis

6. Union County

7. Dodge County

8. Chattooga

9. Bacon County

10. Berrien

Class A-Private

1. George Walton Academy

2. Brookstone

3. Mount Paran Christian

4. Tattnall Square Academy

5. Wesleyan

6. Mount Vernon Presbyterian

7. Prince Avenue Christian

8. Strong Rock Christian

9. Stratford Academy

10. Mount de Sales

Class A-Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. ACE Charter

3. Lanier County

4. Commerce

5. Emanuel County Institute

6. Bryan County

7. Crawford County

8. Wheeler County

9. Mount Zion-Carrol

10. Georgia Military

About the Author

Score Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.