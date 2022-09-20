ajc logo
Week 5 Softball Rankings

Buford’s undefeated streak continues as the top-ranked Wolves are coming off wins against Mountain View (12-2), No. 5 Mill Creek (10-0) and Class 4A No. 4 Walnut Grove (3-1). Buford is 16-0 overall and 7-0 through Region 8-7A play.

Dacula, North Gwinnett, East Coweta and Mill Creek round out the Class 7A top 5. In Class 6A, Pope is at the top and leading Creekview, Lassiter, River Ridge and Sequoyah. Cambridge leads Class 5A with Harris County, Northside-Columbus, Loganville and Villa Rica chasing. In Class 4A, Whitewater leads with Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Walnut Grove and Wayne County in the top 5.

Harlem is the team to beat in Class 3A and tops LaFayette, Wesleyan, Bremen and Gordon Lee in the top 5. Jeff Davis is at the top of Class 2A with Appling County, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Vidalia rounding out the top 5.

Heard County tops Class A Division I and is leading Prince Avenue Christian, Trion, Social Circle and Bacon County. In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute is ahead of Lanier County, Glascock County, Wilcox County and Marion County in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Dacula

3. North Gwinnett

4. East Coweta

5. Mill Creek

6. Kennesaw Mountain

7. North Paulding

8. South Forsyth

9. Cherokee

10. Colquitt County

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Creekview

3. Lassiter

4. River Ridge

5. Sequoyah

6. Apalachee

7. South Effingham

8. Effingham County

9. Houston County

10. North Forsyth

Class 5A

1. Cambridge

2. Harris County

3. Northside-Columbus

4. Loganville

5. Villa Rica

6. Calhoun

7. Chamblee

8. Winder-Barrow

9. Ola

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. Whitewater

2. Central-Carroll

3. Heritage-Catoosa

4. Walnut Grove

5. Wayne County

6. East Forsyth

7. West Laurens

8. Islands

9. Southeast Bulloch

10. LaGrange

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. LaFayette

3. Wesleyan

4. Bremen

5. Gordon Lee

6. Morgan County

7. Jackson

8. Franklin County

9. Columbus

10. Crisp County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Appling County

3. Mount Paran

4. Academy for Classical Education

5. Vidalia

6. Rockmart

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Banks County

9. Cook

10. Brantley County

Class A Division I

1. Heard County

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Trion

4. Social Circle

5. Bacon County

6. Mount Vernon

7. Oglethorpe County

8. Pepperell

9. Bryan County

10. Irwin County

Class A Division II

1. Emanuel County Institute

2. Lanier County

3. Glascock County

4. Wilcox County

5. Marion County

6. Taylor County

7. Schley County

8. Georgia Military

9. Bowdon

10. Pataula Charter

