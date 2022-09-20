Week 5 Softball Rankings

Dacula, North Gwinnett, East Coweta and Mill Creek round out the Class 7A top 5. In Class 6A, Pope is at the top and leading Creekview, Lassiter, River Ridge and Sequoyah. Cambridge leads Class 5A with Harris County, Northside-Columbus, Loganville and Villa Rica chasing. In Class 4A, Whitewater leads with Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Walnut Grove and Wayne County in the top 5.

Harlem is the team to beat in Class 3A and tops LaFayette, Wesleyan, Bremen and Gordon Lee in the top 5. Jeff Davis is at the top of Class 2A with Appling County, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Vidalia rounding out the top 5.