Week 5: Ranked teams in Class 3A go against some of 7A’s best teams

Four of the top-10 teams in Class 3A will play programs from the state’s highest classification this weekend, and two of those Class 7A teams are ranked in the top-3.

Top-ranked Cedar Grove will travel to Class 7A No. 3 Mill Creek (3-0); No. 8 Carver-Atlanta will play at Class 7A No. 1 Buford (3-0); No. 4 Sandy Creek will travel to Class 7A Collins Hill (1-2), and No. 10 Carver-Columbus will travel to Class 7A Brookwood (1-2).

It seems like it’s 3A vs. the world.

Cedar Grove quarterback E.J. Colson is 57-of-82 passing for 640 yards and has led the Saints to a 2-2 record after victories against Dutchtown (34-33) and Collins Hill (37-26). The Saints lost to Monarch from Florida (50-42) and Westlake (46-41). Mill Creek is 3-0 with victories against North Gwinnett (49-14), Norcross (27-13) and Archer (42-7_. Mill Creek defeated Cedar Grove 52-36 last season.

Carver’s task against Buford might be the tallest. The Panthers are 1-2 after beating LaGrange 28-12, then losing to Calhoun 40-18 and Stephenson 29-14 last week. Buford is 3-0 with victories against St. Frances of Maryland (18-0), Mallard Creek of North Carolina(10-7) and North Cobb (45-28). Carver is 0-2 against the Wolves after a 39-6 loss in 2020 and a 44-16 defeat last season.

No. 4 Sandy Creek is 3-1 after beating Newnan (44-24), Greenwood of South Carolina (41-7) and Alexander 39-0. The Patriots lost 31-14 to East Coweta last week. Collins Hill is 1-2 after beating Brookwood (31-17) and losing to Milton (27-13) and Cedar Grove (37-26).

No. 10 Carver-Columbus will meet Class 7A Brookwood for the first time in program history. The Columbus team is coming off a 25-18 loss to Class 2A No. 5 Northeast last week. The Tigers opened the season beating Hardaway 47-6 and Spencer 21-0. Brookwood, coming off an off week rest, opened with a 21-20 victory against McEachern in the Corky Kell/Dave Hunter Classic before losing to Walton 63-15 and Collins Hill 31-17.

Class 3A schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-2) at Class 7A No. 3 Mill Creek

2. (2) Calvary Day (3-0) vs. Liberty County

3. (4) Stephens County (4-0) at White County

4. (3) Sandy Creek (3-1) at Class 7A Collins Hill

5. (5) Savannah Christian (2-1) at Savannah Country Day

6. (10) Mary Persons (3-1) Off

7. (7) Monroe Area (3-1) at Morgan County

8. (6) Carver-Atlanta (1-2) at Class 7A No. 1 Buford

9. (8) Thomasville (1-3) at Tift County

10. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-1) at Class 7A Brookwood