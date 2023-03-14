X

Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 North Paulding stays atop the poll after two top-10 wins against Cherokee and Hillgrove. No. 2 West Forsyth defeated South Forsyth 11-4, and No. 3 North Gwinnett picked up wins against Forsyth Central, Milton, and Woodstock. No. 4 Lambert won two out-of-state games against Wando (SC) and Luck Beckham (SC) and No. 5 Mountain View beat Norcross and lost to Peachtree Ridge. No. 6 Buford and No. 7 Carrollton each moved up a spot. No. 8 Denmark makes its debut in the poll after wins against Hillgrove and Peachtree Ridge. No. 9 Cherokee and No. 10 Hillgrove each lost this past week. South Forsyth drops out of the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the poll after its 20-9 victory vs. Alpharetta and 12-5 victory against West Forsyth. No. 2 Collins Hill jumps up two spots after wins against Grayson (19-6), Duluth (9-4), and Norcross (22-0). No. 3 Carrollton jumps into the top 5. No. 4 North Paulding drops down two spots after suffering its first loss of the season. No. 5 West Forsyth remains in the top 5. No. 6 Cherokee climbs two slots and No. 7 Hillgrove slides four spots. No. 8 Lambert slides down. No. 9 Lanier and No. 10 Marietta round out the top 10

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity retains its number-one billing after wins against St. Pius X and Johns Creek. No. 2 Roswell picked up an out-of-state 26-1 win vs. Boyd-Buchanan (TN), and No. 3 Dunwoody suffered its first loss against out-of-state Pensacola Catholic (FL) going 2-1 last week. No. 4 Alpharetta jumps up a spot after a top 5 win against North Forsyth and a top 10 win against Cambridge. No. 5 Lakeside-Evans makes its debut in the top 5 after wins against Greenbrier and River Bluff (SC). No. 6 North Forsyth slides out of the top 5. No. 7 Evans makes its debut in the poll. No. 8 Etowah and No. 9 St. Pius X changed places in the poll. No. 10 Cambridge remains in the top 10. Creekview slides out of the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Johns Creek makes its debut as the top team after defeating Blessed Trinity, a top team in Class 5A-6A. Johns Creek also beat a top-ten Lambert team and out-of-state Charlotte Latin (NC). No. 3 Creekview and No. 4 Lakeside-Evans each move up a spot and remain undefeated. No. 5 Roswell hangs onto its top 5 position despite a loss to Creekview. No. 6 Decatur retains its position. No. 7 Pope moves up two spots after its out-of-state win against Harpeth Hall (TN) and win against Allatoona. No. 8 McIntosh jumps up and No. 9 Newnan slides down. No. 10 Alpharetta re-enters the poll and River Ridge slides out.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian and No. 2 North Oconee retain their spots atop the poll. No. 3 Wesleyan makes the top three after defeating top 5 Oconee County. No. 4 Benedictine moves up after wins against Savannah Christian and Calvary Day. No. 5 Oconee County slides down two slots. No. 6 Hebron Christian went 2-0 last week. No. 7 Starr’s Mill makes its debut in the poll and is on an impressive six-game winning streak. No. 8 Savannah Country Day drops down a spot. No. 9 Pace Academy and No. 10 Savannah Christian round out the top 10. Whitewater exits the poll after suffering a three-game losing streak.

On the girls side, No. 1 Lovett keeps its top billing after being idle last week. No. 2 Pace Academy picked up an out-of-state 19-18 win against St. Edwards (FL). No. 3 Starr’s Mill retains its position after an undefeated week, winning all three of its games. No. 4 Fellowship Christian also remains unchanged. No. 5 Mount Pisgah climbed three spots and debuts in the top 5. No. 6 Columbus also moves up three slots. No. 7 McDonough and No. 8 Trinity Christian slide down. No. 9 North Oconee and No. 10 Whitewater round out the top 10.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. North Paulding (8-0)

2. West Forsyth (9-0)

3. North Gwinnett (8-1)

4. Lambert (7-2)

5. Mountain View (6-1)

6. Buford (6-2)

7. Carrollton (5-1)

8. Denmark (6-2)

9. Cherokee (6-3)

10. Hillgrove (5-3)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (9-0)

2. Roswell (8-0)

3. Dunwoody (10-1)

4. Alpharetta (7-1)

5. Lakeside-Evans (6-1)

6. North Forsyth (7-2)

7. Evans (7-2)

8. Etowah (6-2)

9. St. Pius X (6-3)

10 Cambridge (6-4)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (8-0)

2. North Oconee (8-0)

3. Wesleyan (7-1)

4. Benedictine (6-0)

5. Oconee County (6-2)

6. Hebron Christian (8-2)

7. Starr’s Mill (7-2)

8. Savannah Country Day (5-2)

9. Pace Academy (5-3)

10. Savannah Christian (5-4)

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Milton (7-0)

2. Collins Hill (8-0)

3. Carrollton (8-1)

4. North Paulding (7-1)

5. West Forsyth (5-1)

6. Cherokee (7-2)

7. Hillgrove (4-2)

8. Lambert (6-3)

9. Lanier (6-2)

10. Marietta (4-2)

Class 5A-6A

1. Johns Creek (9-1)

2. Blessed Trinity (9-1)

3. Creekview (7-0)

4. Lakeside-Evans (7-0)

5. Roswell (6-2)

6. Decatur (7-1)

7. Pope (7-1)

8. McIntosh (3-1)

9. Newnan (5-2-1)

10. Alpharetta (6-2)

Class A-4A

1. Lovett (7-1)

2. Pace Academy (6-0)

3. Starr’s Mill (6-0)

4. Fellowship Chrisitian (7-1)

5. Mount Pisgah (7-1)

6. Columbus (6-1)

7. McDonough (2-0-1)

8. Trinity Christian (4-2)

9. North Oconee (6-3)

10. Whitewater (5-3)

