Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the poll after its 20-9 victory vs. Alpharetta and 12-5 victory against West Forsyth. No. 2 Collins Hill jumps up two spots after wins against Grayson (19-6), Duluth (9-4), and Norcross (22-0). No. 3 Carrollton jumps into the top 5. No. 4 North Paulding drops down two spots after suffering its first loss of the season. No. 5 West Forsyth remains in the top 5. No. 6 Cherokee climbs two slots and No. 7 Hillgrove slides four spots. No. 8 Lambert slides down. No. 9 Lanier and No. 10 Marietta round out the top 10

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity retains its number-one billing after wins against St. Pius X and Johns Creek. No. 2 Roswell picked up an out-of-state 26-1 win vs. Boyd-Buchanan (TN), and No. 3 Dunwoody suffered its first loss against out-of-state Pensacola Catholic (FL) going 2-1 last week. No. 4 Alpharetta jumps up a spot after a top 5 win against North Forsyth and a top 10 win against Cambridge. No. 5 Lakeside-Evans makes its debut in the top 5 after wins against Greenbrier and River Bluff (SC). No. 6 North Forsyth slides out of the top 5. No. 7 Evans makes its debut in the poll. No. 8 Etowah and No. 9 St. Pius X changed places in the poll. No. 10 Cambridge remains in the top 10. Creekview slides out of the poll.