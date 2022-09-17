ajc logo
Week 5 high school football scores

Archer players celebrate at a GHSA high school football game between Archer High School and Norcross High School in Lawrenceville, GA., on Friday, November 5, 2021. Archer won 9-0. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

Archer players celebrate at a GHSA high school football game between Archer High School and Norcross High School in Lawrenceville, GA., on Friday, November 5, 2021. Archer won 9-0. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
20 minutes ago

Thursday

Fayette County 34, North Clayton 0

Northside-Columbus 48, Sumter County 27

Rutland 26, Central-Macon 19

Spencer 42, Kendrick 12

Thomas Jefferson 54, Glascock County 20

Troup County 43, Whitewater 33

Washington 20, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Friday

Adairsville 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20

Appling County 35, Moore Haven, FL. 17

Archer 20, Shiloh 18

Banks County 33, George Walton Academy 0

Bleckley County 33, West Laurens 0

Bremen 14, Gordon Lee 7

Brooks County 26, Bainbridge 18

Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion, Carroll 10

Brunswick 49, Islands 0

Bryan County 28, Portal 24

Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16

Burke County 28, Oconee County 21

Cairo 27, Pelham 14

Calhoun 40, Sonoraville 7

Calvary Day 48, Liberty County 27

Camden County 48, Somerset Academy, FL. 21

Carroll, AL. 33, Seminole County 3

Carrollton 48, Jenkins 0

Cartersville 49, Heritage-Conyers 0

Cedar Shoals 35, Walnut Grove 28

Central Gwinnett 48, Miller Grove 42

Central-Carroll 27, Northgate 10

Chamblee 55, Riverwood 23

Chattahoochee County 61, Taylor County 7

Chattooga 28, Murray County 7

Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21

Clinch County 55, Bacon County 13

Coahulla Creek 35, Ridgeland 14

Coffee 65, Salem 0

Columbus 33, Shaw 20

Commerce 28, Lincoln County 12

Coosa 31, Towns County 14

Crawford County 60, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0

Creekside 35, Lithia Springs 14

Creekview 24, Allatoona 22

Cross Creek 32, Savannah 8

Dade County 14, Swain, NC 0

Dalton 35, Lassiter 3

Darlington 41, Northwest Whitfield 33

Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14

Dougherty 46, Terrell County 6

Douglas County 31, Alexander 14

Dunwoody 48, Northview 0

Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7

Early County 40, Baconton Charter 6

East Coweta 49, Lowndes 28

East Forsyth 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

East Jackson 35, Franklin County 17

Eastside 42, Ola 14

Elbert County 32, Washington-Wilkes 20

Fannin County 56, Murphy, NC 23

Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6

Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military 12

Grovetown 49, Jefferson County 27

Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 21

Hardaway 23, Harris County 20

Harlem 27, Aquinas 20

Hart County 31, St. Francis 7

Hawkinsville 58, Twiggs County 22

Heritage-Newnan 51, Cross Keys 0

Hillgrove 29, Campbell 7

Hiram 41, Drew 7

Holy Innocents’ 22, Douglass 13

Howard 14, Pike County 3

Hughes 65, New Manchester 0

Irwin County 28, Rockmart 14

Jackson-Atlanta 19, Banneker 0

Jasper County 27, Lake Oconee Academy 8

Johns Creek 27, Chattahoochee 20

Johnson County 34, East Laurens 6

Johnson-Savannah 35, Beach 17

Jones County 62, Locust Grove 0

Jonesboro 34, Forest Park 0

Kennesaw Mountain 45, Harrison 23

Lamar County 42, Jackson 16

Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

Lee County 51, Lake Gibson, FL. 0

Loganville 27, Winder-Barrow 14

Long County 62, Groves 6

Lovejoy 55, Rockdale County 0

Lovett 13, McDonough 3

Luella 14, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Macon County 31, Greenville 21

Manchester 48, Marion County 3

Marist 21, Blessed Trinity 17

Mays 35, Chapel Hill 23

McEachern 51, Tucker 20

McIntosh 23, Landmark Christian 14

McIntosh County Academy 18, Lanier County 10

Metter 12, Dublin 0

Mill Creek 52, Cedar Grove 36

Milton 36, Alpharetta 21

Model 31, Trion 27

Monroe 62, Randolph-Clay 6

Monroe Area 37, Morgan County 13

Mountain View 55, Lanier 3

Mt. Paran Christian 41, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Mt. Vernon 35, Tattnall Square 34

Norcross 37, Discovery 0

North Cobb Christian 40, Therrell 13

North Forsyth 14, Jackson County 3

North Gwinnett 27, Duluth 7

North Hall 69, East Hall 0

North Oconee 42, Madison County 0

North Paulding 55, Pope 7

North Springs 37, Midtown 0

Northeast 47, ACE Charter 21

Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17

Oglethorpe County 34, Greene County 33

Osborne 70, Clarkston 8

Pace Academy 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Parkview 38, St. Pius X 21

Paulding County 32, Newnan 25

Peachtree Ridge 46, Berkmar 6

Perry 35, Peach County 7

Pickens 24, Christian Heritage 22

Pierce County 48, Charlton County 13

Prince Avenue 30, Eagle’s Landing Christian 15

Providence Christian 36, Athens Christian 19

Putnam County 44, Butler 0

Rabun County 42, Heard County 13

Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 27

Ringgold 42, LaFayette 24

River Ridge 44, Woodstock 0

Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17

Savannah Christian 45, Savannah Country Day 6

Schley County 63, Central-Talbotton 0

Screven County 7, Jenkins County 6

Sequoyah 18, Etowah 7

South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34

South Gwinnett 31, Decatur 14

South Paulding 37, East Paulding 27

Southeast Bulloch 23, Tattnall County 9

Southeast Whitfield 28, Armuchee 21

Southwest 61, Jordan 0

Southwest DeKalb 55, Redan 6

Starr’s Mill 25, LaGrange 24

Stephens County 53, White County 14

Stockbridge 49, Hampton 2

Strom Thurmond, SC. 29, Evans 21

Swainsboro 42, Emanuel County Institute 12

Telfair County 48, Montgomery County 23

Temple 35, Pepperell 28

Terrell Academy 42, Pataula Charter 8

Thomasville 28, Tift County 7

Thomson at Laney PPD

Toombs County 43, Treutlen 0

Trinity Christian 20, Riverdale 15

Union County 48, West Hall 7

Union Grove 27, Eagle’s Landing 0

Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15

Valdosta 56, Coral Glades, FL. 0

Veterans 28, Lakeside-Evans 17

Villa Rica 42, Tri-Cities 13

Walton 30, Marietta 17

Warren County 54, Hancock Central 14

Washington County 43, Glenn Hills 7

Wayne County 28, Statesboro 7

West Forsyth 34, Cherokee 7

Westlake 42, Newton 14

Westminster 31, Centennial 7

Westover 35, Turner County 30

Wheeler 20, North Atlanta 13

Wheeler County 25, Claxton 20

Wilcox County 52, Tift Area Academy, GA. 28

Woodward Academy 52, Morrow 0

Score Atlanta
