Week 5 high school football scores

Thursday
Fayette County 34, North Clayton 0
Northside-Columbus 48, Sumter County 27
Rutland 26, Central-Macon 19
Spencer 42, Kendrick 12
Thomas Jefferson 54, Glascock County 20
Troup County 43, Whitewater 33
Washington 20, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Friday
Adairsville 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20
Appling County 35, Moore Haven, FL. 17
Archer 20, Shiloh 18
Banks County 33, George Walton Academy 0
Bleckley County 33, West Laurens 0
Bremen 14, Gordon Lee 7
Brooks County 26, Bainbridge 18
Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion, Carroll 10
Brunswick 49, Islands 0
Bryan County 28, Portal 24
Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16
Burke County 28, Oconee County 21
Cairo 27, Pelham 14
Calhoun 40, Sonoraville 7
Calvary Day 48, Liberty County 27
Camden County 48, Somerset Academy, FL. 21
Carroll, AL. 33, Seminole County 3
Carrollton 48, Jenkins 0
Cartersville 49, Heritage-Conyers 0
Cedar Shoals 35, Walnut Grove 28
Central Gwinnett 48, Miller Grove 42
Central-Carroll 27, Northgate 10
Chamblee 55, Riverwood 23
Chattahoochee County 61, Taylor County 7
Chattooga 28, Murray County 7
Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21
Clinch County 55, Bacon County 13
Coahulla Creek 35, Ridgeland 14
Coffee 65, Salem 0
Columbus 33, Shaw 20
Commerce 28, Lincoln County 12
Coosa 31, Towns County 14
Crawford County 60, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0
Creekside 35, Lithia Springs 14
Creekview 24, Allatoona 22
Cross Creek 32, Savannah 8
Dade County 14, Swain, NC 0
Dalton 35, Lassiter 3
Darlington 41, Northwest Whitfield 33
Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14
Dougherty 46, Terrell County 6
Douglas County 31, Alexander 14
Dunwoody 48, Northview 0
Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7
Early County 40, Baconton Charter 6
East Coweta 49, Lowndes 28
East Forsyth 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
East Jackson 35, Franklin County 17
Eastside 42, Ola 14
Elbert County 32, Washington-Wilkes 20
Fannin County 56, Murphy, NC 23
Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6
Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military 12
Grovetown 49, Jefferson County 27
Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 21
Hardaway 23, Harris County 20
Harlem 27, Aquinas 20
Hart County 31, St. Francis 7
Hawkinsville 58, Twiggs County 22
Heritage-Newnan 51, Cross Keys 0
Hillgrove 29, Campbell 7
Hiram 41, Drew 7
Holy Innocents’ 22, Douglass 13
Howard 14, Pike County 3
Hughes 65, New Manchester 0
Irwin County 28, Rockmart 14
Jackson-Atlanta 19, Banneker 0
Jasper County 27, Lake Oconee Academy 8
Johns Creek 27, Chattahoochee 20
Johnson County 34, East Laurens 6
Johnson-Savannah 35, Beach 17
Jones County 62, Locust Grove 0
Jonesboro 34, Forest Park 0
Kennesaw Mountain 45, Harrison 23
Lamar County 42, Jackson 16
Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20
Lee County 51, Lake Gibson, FL. 0
Loganville 27, Winder-Barrow 14
Long County 62, Groves 6
Lovejoy 55, Rockdale County 0
Lovett 13, McDonough 3
Luella 14, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Macon County 31, Greenville 21
Manchester 48, Marion County 3
Marist 21, Blessed Trinity 17
Mays 35, Chapel Hill 23
McEachern 51, Tucker 20
McIntosh 23, Landmark Christian 14
McIntosh County Academy 18, Lanier County 10
Metter 12, Dublin 0
Mill Creek 52, Cedar Grove 36
Milton 36, Alpharetta 21
Model 31, Trion 27
Monroe 62, Randolph-Clay 6
Monroe Area 37, Morgan County 13
Mountain View 55, Lanier 3
Mt. Paran Christian 41, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Mt. Vernon 35, Tattnall Square 34
Norcross 37, Discovery 0
North Cobb Christian 40, Therrell 13
North Forsyth 14, Jackson County 3
North Gwinnett 27, Duluth 7
North Hall 69, East Hall 0
North Oconee 42, Madison County 0
North Paulding 55, Pope 7
North Springs 37, Midtown 0
Northeast 47, ACE Charter 21
Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17
Oglethorpe County 34, Greene County 33
Osborne 70, Clarkston 8
Pace Academy 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Parkview 38, St. Pius X 21
Paulding County 32, Newnan 25
Peachtree Ridge 46, Berkmar 6
Perry 35, Peach County 7
Pickens 24, Christian Heritage 22
Pierce County 48, Charlton County 13
Prince Avenue 30, Eagle’s Landing Christian 15
Providence Christian 36, Athens Christian 19
Putnam County 44, Butler 0
Rabun County 42, Heard County 13
Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 27
Ringgold 42, LaFayette 24
River Ridge 44, Woodstock 0
Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17
Savannah Christian 45, Savannah Country Day 6
Schley County 63, Central-Talbotton 0
Screven County 7, Jenkins County 6
Sequoyah 18, Etowah 7
South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34
South Gwinnett 31, Decatur 14
South Paulding 37, East Paulding 27
Southeast Bulloch 23, Tattnall County 9
Southeast Whitfield 28, Armuchee 21
Southwest 61, Jordan 0
Southwest DeKalb 55, Redan 6
Starr’s Mill 25, LaGrange 24
Stephens County 53, White County 14
Stockbridge 49, Hampton 2
Strom Thurmond, SC. 29, Evans 21
Swainsboro 42, Emanuel County Institute 12
Telfair County 48, Montgomery County 23
Temple 35, Pepperell 28
Terrell Academy 42, Pataula Charter 8
Thomasville 28, Tift County 7
Thomson at Laney PPD
Toombs County 43, Treutlen 0
Trinity Christian 20, Riverdale 15
Union County 48, West Hall 7
Union Grove 27, Eagle’s Landing 0
Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15
Valdosta 56, Coral Glades, FL. 0
Veterans 28, Lakeside-Evans 17
Villa Rica 42, Tri-Cities 13
Walton 30, Marietta 17
Warren County 54, Hancock Central 14
Washington County 43, Glenn Hills 7
Wayne County 28, Statesboro 7
West Forsyth 34, Cherokee 7
Westlake 42, Newton 14
Westminster 31, Centennial 7
Westover 35, Turner County 30
Wheeler 20, North Atlanta 13
Wheeler County 25, Claxton 20
Wilcox County 52, Tift Area Academy, GA. 28
Woodward Academy 52, Morrow 0
About the Author