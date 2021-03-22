Week 5 Girls Soccer Rankings

Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A and leads St. Pius X, McIntosh, Chamblee and Starr’s Mill. Marist is the team to beat in Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Southeast Whitfield. In Class 3A, Westminster leads Oconee County, GAC, Cherokee Bluff and White County.

Lovett tops Class 2A this week with Bremen, Model, Fitzgerald and Pace Academy chasing. Commerce is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Social Circle, Screven County, Atlanta Classical and Lincoln County. Holy Innocents’ leads Class A Private ahead of Athens Academy, Hebron Christian, Trinity Christian and Stratford Academy.