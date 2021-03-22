Week 5 Girls Soccer Rankings

West Forsyth tops the state’s highest class ahead of Mill Creek, Lambert, Brookwood and Walton in the top 5. Roswell, Collins Hill, Parkview, Norcross and Campbell fill the top 10. In Class 6A, Johns Creek leads Buford, Cambridge, Lassiter and River Ridge in the top 5.
Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A and leads St. Pius X, McIntosh, Chamblee and Starr’s Mill. Marist is the team to beat in Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Southeast Whitfield. In Class 3A, Westminster leads Oconee County, GAC, Cherokee Bluff and White County.
Lovett tops Class 2A this week with Bremen, Model, Fitzgerald and Pace Academy chasing. Commerce is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Social Circle, Screven County, Atlanta Classical and Lincoln County. Holy Innocents’ leads Class A Private ahead of Athens Academy, Hebron Christian, Trinity Christian and Stratford Academy.
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth
2. Mill Creek
3. Lambert
4. Brookwood
5. Walton
6. Roswell
7. Collins Hill
8. Parkview
9. Norcross
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Cambridge
4. Lassiter
5. River Ridge
6. Pope
7. Houston County
8. Glynn Academy
9. Dalton
10. Allatoona
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. St. Pius X
3. McIntosh
4. Chamblee
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Eastside
7. Grady
8. Whitewater
9. Northgate
10. Jackson County
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. North Oconee
3. Jefferson
4. Flowery Branch
5. Southeast Whitfield
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Columbus
8. Perry
9. LaGrange
10. Spalding
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. White County
6. Lumpkin County
7. Pike County
8. Mary Persons
9. Adairsville
10. Jackson
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Model
4. Fitzgerald
5. Pace Academy
6. Lamar County
7. Toombs County
8. East Laurens
9. Thomasville
10. Bleckley County
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Screven County
4. Atlanta Classical
5. Lincoln County
6. Armuchee
7. Lake Oconee Academy
8. Towns County
9. Irwin County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Athens Academy
3. Hebron Christian
4. Trinity Christian
5. Stratford Academy
6. First Presbyterian
7. Wesleyan
8. Mt. Pisgah
9. St. Vincents’
10. Pinecrest Academy
About the Author