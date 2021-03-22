X

Week 5 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

West Forsyth tops the state’s highest class ahead of Mill Creek, Lambert, Brookwood and Walton in the top 5. Roswell, Collins Hill, Parkview, Norcross and Campbell fill the top 10. In Class 6A, Johns Creek leads Buford, Cambridge, Lassiter and River Ridge in the top 5.

Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A and leads St. Pius X, McIntosh, Chamblee and Starr’s Mill. Marist is the team to beat in Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Southeast Whitfield. In Class 3A, Westminster leads Oconee County, GAC, Cherokee Bluff and White County.

Lovett tops Class 2A this week with Bremen, Model, Fitzgerald and Pace Academy chasing. Commerce is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Social Circle, Screven County, Atlanta Classical and Lincoln County. Holy Innocents’ leads Class A Private ahead of Athens Academy, Hebron Christian, Trinity Christian and Stratford Academy.

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth

2. Mill Creek

3. Lambert

4. Brookwood

5. Walton

6. Roswell

7. Collins Hill

8. Parkview

9. Norcross

10. Campbell

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Cambridge

4. Lassiter

5. River Ridge

6. Pope

7. Houston County

8. Glynn Academy

9. Dalton

10. Allatoona

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. St. Pius X

3. McIntosh

4. Chamblee

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Eastside

7. Grady

8. Whitewater

9. Northgate

10. Jackson County

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. North Oconee

3. Jefferson

4. Flowery Branch

5. Southeast Whitfield

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Columbus

8. Perry

9. LaGrange

10. Spalding

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. White County

6. Lumpkin County

7. Pike County

8. Mary Persons

9. Adairsville

10. Jackson

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Model

4. Fitzgerald

5. Pace Academy

6. Lamar County

7. Toombs County

8. East Laurens

9. Thomasville

10. Bleckley County

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Screven County

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Lincoln County

6. Armuchee

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Towns County

9. Irwin County

10. ACE Charter

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Athens Academy

3. Hebron Christian

4. Trinity Christian

5. Stratford Academy

6. First Presbyterian

7. Wesleyan

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. St. Vincents’

10. Pinecrest Academy

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.