Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
10 minutes ago

Top-ranked Brookwood defeated Class 5A No. 2 Kell 69-52 Saturday and will host Class 5A No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian Friday. The Broncos lead Norcross, Archer, Buford and Peachtree Ridge in the top 5.

In Class 6A, River Ridge leads the way with Lovejoy, Rockdale County, New Mancheseter and Forest Park filling the top 5. Warner Robins is the top-program in Class 5A and leads Kell, Jackson-Atlanta, Bradwell Institute and Northside-Columbus.

Luella tops Class 4A with Griffin, Stockbridge, Holy Innocents’ and Westminster in the top 5. Hebron Christian leads Class 3A ahead of Wesleyan, Lumpkin County, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Pickens.

Mount Paran tops Class 2A ahead of Josey, Central-Macon, Fannin County and Banks County. In Class A Division I, Galloway leads with St. Francis, Rabun County, Elbert County and Heard County chasing.

Taylor County leads the way in Class A Division II ahead of Lake Oconee Academy, Schley County, Clinch County and Turner County.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood

2. Norcross

3. Archer

4. Buford

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. McEachern

7. Campbell

8. North Paulding

9. South Forsyth

10. Dacula

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Lovejoy

3. Rockdale County

4. New Manchester

5. Forest Park

6. Hughes

7. Woodward Academy

8. North Forsyth

9. South Effingham

10. Brunswick

Class 5A

1. Warner Robins

2. Kell

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Bradwell Institute

5. Northside-Columbus

6. Calhoun

7. Hiram

8. Union Grove

9. Arabia Mountain

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 4A

1. Luella

2. Griffin

3. Stockbridge

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Westminster

6. Baldwin

7. Chestatee

8. Walnut Grove

9. Hardaway

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Lumpkin County

4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

5. Pickens

6. White County

7. Cross Creek

8. Carver-Columbus

9. Dawson County

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran Christian

2. Josey

3. Central-Macon

4. Fannin County

5. Banks County

6. Dodge County

7. Landmark Christian

8. Columbia

9. Northeast-Macon

10. KIPP

Class A Division I

1.  Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Rabun County

4. Elbert County

5. Heard County

6. Woodville-Tompkins

7. Lamar County

8. Athens Christian

9. Darlington

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Mount Zion-Carroll

7. Montgomery County

8. Randolph-Clay

9. Seminole County

10. Towns County

