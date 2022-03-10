Week 5 Boys Soccer Rankings

Harrison tops the state’s highest class with Campbell, Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook and South Gwinnett rounding out the top 5.
Dalton is the team to beat in Class 6A and leads Central Gwinnett, Riverwood, Lakeside-DeKalb and Rome. In Class 5A, Johnson-Gainesville is at the top and leading Clarke Central, Whitewater, Woodward Academy and McIntosh. Columbus tops Class 4A with Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange, Flowery Branch and Jefferson rounding out the top 5.
In Class 3A, Pike County is tops and leading GAC, Tattnall County, Westminster and Oconee County. Lovett is at the top of Class 2A with Pace Academy, Gordon Central, Union County and Thomasville chasing.
In Class A Public, ACE Charter is in the lead with Lake Oconee Academy, Dalton Academy, Georgia Military and Social Circle in the top 5. In Class A Private, Atlanta International is at the top and ahead of St. Anne Pacelli, Walker, Landmark Christian and Paideia.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Campbell
3. Peachtree Ridge
4. Pebblebrook
5. South Gwinnett
6. Lambert
7. Collins Hill
8. Dunwoody
9. Denmark
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Central Gwinnett
3. Riverwood
4. Lakeside-DeKalb
5. Rome
6. Johns Creek
7. Lassiter
8. Sprayberry
9. River Ridge
10. Centennial
Class 5A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Clarke Central
3. Whitewater
4. Woodward
5. McIntosh
6. St. Pius X
7. Veterans
8. Union Grove
9. Loganville
10. Stockbridge
Class 4A
1. Columbus
2. Southeast Whitfield
3. LaGrange
4. Flowery Branch
5. Jefferson
6. Pickens
7. North Oconee
8. Marist
9. West Laurens
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Pike County
2. GAC
3. Tattnall County
4. Westminster
5. Oconee County
6. Hart County
7. West Hall
8. Morgan County
9. Gilmer
10. Jackson
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Gordon Central
4. Union County
5. Thomasville
6. Bremen
7. Putnam County
8. Coosa
9. Callaway
10. Toombs County
Class Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Dalton Academy
4. Georgia Military
5. Social Circle
6. Atkinson County
7. Barrow Arts and Science Academy
8. Dooly County
9. Commerce
10. Claxton
Class Private
1. Atlanta International
2. St. Anne Pacelli
3. Walker
4. Landmark Christian
5. Paideia
6. Wesleyan
7. Athens Academy
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Providence Christian
10. Mt. Vernon
