Week 5 Boys Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Harrison tops the state’s highest class with Campbell, Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook and South Gwinnett rounding out the top 5.

Dalton is the team to beat in Class 6A and leads Central Gwinnett, Riverwood, Lakeside-DeKalb and Rome. In Class 5A, Johnson-Gainesville is at the top and leading Clarke Central, Whitewater, Woodward Academy and McIntosh. Columbus tops Class 4A with Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange, Flowery Branch and Jefferson rounding out the top 5.

In Class 3A, Pike County is tops and leading GAC, Tattnall County, Westminster and Oconee County. Lovett is at the top of Class 2A with Pace Academy, Gordon Central, Union County and Thomasville chasing.

In Class A Public, ACE Charter is in the lead with Lake Oconee Academy, Dalton Academy, Georgia Military and Social Circle in the top 5. In Class A Private, Atlanta International is at the top and ahead of St. Anne Pacelli, Walker, Landmark Christian and Paideia.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Campbell

3. Peachtree Ridge

4. Pebblebrook

5. South Gwinnett

6. Lambert

7. Collins Hill

8. Dunwoody

9. Denmark

10. Walton

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Central Gwinnett

3. Riverwood

4. Lakeside-DeKalb

5. Rome

6. Johns Creek

7. Lassiter

8. Sprayberry

9. River Ridge

10. Centennial

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Clarke Central

3. Whitewater

4. Woodward

5. McIntosh

6. St. Pius X

7. Veterans

8. Union Grove

9. Loganville

10. Stockbridge

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. Southeast Whitfield

3. LaGrange

4. Flowery Branch

5. Jefferson

6. Pickens

7. North Oconee

8. Marist

9. West Laurens

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Pike County

2. GAC

3. Tattnall County

4. Westminster

5. Oconee County

6. Hart County

7. West Hall

8. Morgan County

9. Gilmer

10. Jackson

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Pace Academy

3. Gordon Central

4. Union County

5. Thomasville

6. Bremen

7. Putnam County

8. Coosa

9. Callaway

10. Toombs County

Class Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Dalton Academy

4. Georgia Military

5. Social Circle

6. Atkinson County

7. Barrow Arts and Science Academy

8. Dooly County

9. Commerce

10. Claxton

Class Private

1. Atlanta International

2. St. Anne Pacelli

3. Walker

4. Landmark Christian

5. Paideia

6. Wesleyan

7. Athens Academy

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Providence Christian

10. Mt. Vernon

About the Author

Score Atlanta
