Week 5 Boys Soccer Rankings

Dalton is the team to beat in Class 6A and leads Central Gwinnett, Riverwood, Lakeside-DeKalb and Rome. In Class 5A, Johnson-Gainesville is at the top and leading Clarke Central, Whitewater, Woodward Academy and McIntosh. Columbus tops Class 4A with Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange, Flowery Branch and Jefferson rounding out the top 5.

In Class 3A, Pike County is tops and leading GAC, Tattnall County, Westminster and Oconee County. Lovett is at the top of Class 2A with Pace Academy, Gordon Central, Union County and Thomasville chasing.