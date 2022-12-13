ajc logo
Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
58 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Wheeler dropped its first game of the year to Florida’s Christopher Columbus 73-70 and McEachern slid three spots after a 64-63 loss to Pebblebrook. Newton jumped a spot to No. 4 and Grayson climbed from No. 4 to No. 3. In Class 6A, Etowah moved up to No. 9 and North Paulding was replaced in the poll by No. 10 Blessed Trinity after falling consecutively to Lambert and Sequoyah. In Class 5A, Tri-Cities fell from No. 5 to No. 10 after a 78-63 loss to Chapel Hill—which returned to the poll at No. 8. Creekside replaced Centennial at No. 9 and Dutchdown moved up a spot to No. 6.

In Class 4A, Southwest DeKalb climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 with its 49-35 win over Miller Grove—which dropped the Wolverines down to No. 8 from their previous spot at No. 4. Baldwin moved up two spots to No. 6 and North Oconee debuts at No. 9 in place of Stephenson.

The Class 3A poll saw Cedar Grove climb from No. 8 to No. 4 and Wesleyan replace Hart County at No. 10. The only change in Class 2A was Providence Christian moving up from No. 8 to No. 5 and King’s Ridge jumped Mt. Pisgah for No. 2 in Class A Division I. The Class A Division II poll saw Portal move up three spots to No. 3 after a 77-69 win over Statesboro and a 65-62 win over Wilkinson County, which dropped one spot to No. 4.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler

2. Norcross

3. Grayson

4. Newton

5. Milton

6. McEachern

7. Pebblebrook

8. Carrollton

9. Archer

10. Osborne

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Jonesboro

3. Grovetown

4. Hughes

5. Lanier

6. St. Pius

7. Marist

8. South Paulding

9. Etowah

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Hiram

4. Mays

5. Johns Creek

6. Dutchtown

7. Lithonia

8. Chapel Hill

9. Creekside

10. Tri-Cities

Class 4A

1. McDonough

2. Pace Academy

3. Lovett

4. Fayette County

5. Southwest DeKalb

6. Baldwin

7. Miller Grove

8. Westside-Macon

9. North Oconee

10. Madision County

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cedar Grove

5. Oconee County

6. Cross Creek

7. Calvary Day

8. Monroe

9. Monroe Area

10. Wesleyan

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Columbia

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Providence Christian

6. Sumter County

7. Putnam County

8. Drew Charter

9. Windsor Forest

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Bethel

2. King’s Ridge

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Social Circle

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Darlington

9. Dublin

10. Chattooga

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Wilkinson County

5. Manchester

6. Charlton County

7. Dooly County

8. Mitchell County

9. Macon County

10. Calhoun County

