Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 4A, Southwest DeKalb climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 with its 49-35 win over Miller Grove—which dropped the Wolverines down to No. 8 from their previous spot at No. 4. Baldwin moved up two spots to No. 6 and North Oconee debuts at No. 9 in place of Stephenson.

The Class 3A poll saw Cedar Grove climb from No. 8 to No. 4 and Wesleyan replace Hart County at No. 10. The only change in Class 2A was Providence Christian moving up from No. 8 to No. 5 and King’s Ridge jumped Mt. Pisgah for No. 2 in Class A Division I. The Class A Division II poll saw Portal move up three spots to No. 3 after a 77-69 win over Statesboro and a 65-62 win over Wilkinson County, which dropped one spot to No. 4.