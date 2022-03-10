Hamburger icon
Week 5 Baseball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
4 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Woodstoock moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Lambert and Denmark slid from No. 2 down to No. 8. Etowah makes a strong debut at No. 3 and South Forsyth rounds out the top 5 with East Coweta. The Class 6A poll saw South Effingham move up from No. 6 to No. 3 and River Ridge replaced Cambridge at No. 10.

In Class 5A, Jones County improved two spots to No. 7 and Woodward Academy replaced Wayne County and makes its debut at No. 9 ahead of McIntosh—which dropped from No. 8 to No. 10. The Class 4A poll saw LaGrange make a leap from No. 9 to No. 6 and Heritage-Catoosa fell three spots to No. 9.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Pierce County improved to 9-0 and Mary Persons moved up from No. 7 to No. 4. Long County also moved up from No. 8 to No. 6. Thomasville jumped Jeff Davis for No. 3 in Class 2A and Putnam County replaced Swainsboro at No. 10.

The Class A Private poll saw Savannah Christian move up two spots to No. 5 and First Presbyterian Day fell from No. 8 to No. 10. Finally, in Class A Public Wilcox County jumped Metter for No. 3 and Bryan County and Telfair County replaced Clinch County and Gordon Lee in the poll.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. Woodstock

3. Etowah

4. South Forsyth

5. East Coweta

6. Parkview

7. North Forsyth

8. Denmark

9. Cherokee

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Allatoona

3. South Effingham

4. Houston County

5. Lassiter

6. Pope

7. South Paulding

8. Valdosta

9. Glynn Academy

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. Calhoun

3. Greenbrier

4. Cartersville

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Coffee

7. Jones County

8. Ware County

9. Woodward Academy

10. McIntosh

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Cedartown

4. Troup

5. Benedictine

6. LaGrange

7. Flowery Branch

8. Jefferson

9. Heritage-Catoosa

10. West Laurens

Class 3A

1. Pierce County

2. North Hall

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. Franklin County

5. Mary Persons

6. Long County

7. Burke County

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Pike County

10. Appling County

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Thomasville

4. Jeff Davis

5. Bremen

6. Callaway

7. Elbert County

8. Cook

9. Vidalia

10. Putnam County

Class A Private

1. Mt. Paran

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Tattnall Square

4. Wesleyan

5. Savannah Christian

6. Hebron Christian

7. Athens Christian

8. King’s Ridge

9. North Cobb Christian

10. First Presbyterian Day

Class A Public

1. Irwin County

2. Charlton County

3. Wilcox County

4. Metter

5. ACE Charter

6. Schley County

7. Johnson County

8. Washington -Wilkes

9. Bryan County

10. Telfair County

