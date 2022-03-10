Week 5 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Woodstoock moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Lambert and Denmark slid from No. 2 down to No. 8. Etowah makes a strong debut at No. 3 and South Forsyth rounds out the top 5 with East Coweta. The Class 6A poll saw South Effingham move up from No. 6 to No. 3 and River Ridge replaced Cambridge at No. 10.
In Class 5A, Jones County improved two spots to No. 7 and Woodward Academy replaced Wayne County and makes its debut at No. 9 ahead of McIntosh—which dropped from No. 8 to No. 10. The Class 4A poll saw LaGrange make a leap from No. 9 to No. 6 and Heritage-Catoosa fell three spots to No. 9.
In Class 3A, No. 1 Pierce County improved to 9-0 and Mary Persons moved up from No. 7 to No. 4. Long County also moved up from No. 8 to No. 6. Thomasville jumped Jeff Davis for No. 3 in Class 2A and Putnam County replaced Swainsboro at No. 10.
The Class A Private poll saw Savannah Christian move up two spots to No. 5 and First Presbyterian Day fell from No. 8 to No. 10. Finally, in Class A Public Wilcox County jumped Metter for No. 3 and Bryan County and Telfair County replaced Clinch County and Gordon Lee in the poll.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Woodstock
3. Etowah
4. South Forsyth
5. East Coweta
6. Parkview
7. North Forsyth
8. Denmark
9. Cherokee
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Allatoona
3. South Effingham
4. Houston County
5. Lassiter
6. Pope
7. South Paulding
8. Valdosta
9. Glynn Academy
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Calhoun
3. Greenbrier
4. Cartersville
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Coffee
7. Jones County
8. Ware County
9. Woodward Academy
10. McIntosh
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Cedartown
4. Troup
5. Benedictine
6. LaGrange
7. Flowery Branch
8. Jefferson
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. West Laurens
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Franklin County
5. Mary Persons
6. Long County
7. Burke County
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Pike County
10. Appling County
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Thomasville
4. Jeff Davis
5. Bremen
6. Callaway
7. Elbert County
8. Cook
9. Vidalia
10. Putnam County
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Fellowship Christian
3. Tattnall Square
4. Wesleyan
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Athens Christian
8. King’s Ridge
9. North Cobb Christian
10. First Presbyterian Day
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Charlton County
3. Wilcox County
4. Metter
5. ACE Charter
6. Schley County
7. Johnson County
8. Washington -Wilkes
9. Bryan County
10. Telfair County
About the Author