Week 5 baseball rankings

North Paulding replaced Grayson at No. 1 in Class 7A. The Rams were off to a 10-0 start before dropping back-to-back games to Parkview (13-3, 10-7) over the weekend. Grayson dropped down to No. 4 and Parkview climbed from No. 5 to No. 3. In Class 6A, Allatoona jumped one slot to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Pope. Class 5A saw Wayne County replace Calhoun in the poll.