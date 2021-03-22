Week 5 baseball rankings

North Paulding replaced Grayson at No. 1 in Class 7A. The Rams were off to a 10-0 start before dropping back-to-back games to Parkview (13-3, 10-7) over the weekend. Grayson dropped down to No. 4 and Parkview climbed from No. 5 to No. 3. In Class 6A, Allatoona jumped one slot to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Pope. Class 5A saw Wayne County replace Calhoun in the poll.
In Class 4A, Perry replaced Heritage-Catoosa at No. 10 and North Hall jumped Hart County for No. 1 in Class 3A. Down in Class 2A, Bleckley County scored massive wins over previously-ranked Dodge County (15-0, 14-4) and earned a spot in the polls at No. 10. Darlington replaced First Presbyterian Day in the Class A Private poll and Crawford County replaced Treutlen at No. 10 in the Class A Public poll.
Class 7A
1. North Paulding
2. Brookwood
3. Parkview
4. Grayson
5. Woodstock
6. Lambert
7. Walton
8. Lowndes
9. East Coweta
10. Harrison
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Carrollton
3. Allatoona
4. Pope
5. Houston County
6. Winder-Barrow
7. River Ridge
8. Lassiter
9. Alexander
10. Cambridge
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Harris County
4. Greenbrier
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Cartersville
7. Coffee
8. Walnut Grove
9. Eastside
10. Wayne County
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Flowery Branch
3. Benedictine
4. West Laurens
5. Marist
6. Troup
7. Jefferson
8. Northwest Whitfield
9. Bainbridge
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. North Hall
2. Hart County
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Mary Persons
5. Oconee County
6. Morgan County
7. Pierce County
8. Franklin County
9. West Hall
10. Ringgold
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Vidalia
3. Callaway
4. Bremen
5. Pace Academy
6. Model
7. Jeff Davis
8. Westside-Augusta
9. Heard County
10. Bleckley County
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Tattnall Square
3. Hebron Christian
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Mt. Paran
6. Prince Avenue Christian
7. Savannah Christian
8. Stratford Academy
9. King’s Ridge
10. Darlington
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Gordon Lee
3. Schley County
4. Johnson County
5. Commerce
6. Wilcox County
7. ACE Charter
8. Charlton County
9. Metter
10. Crawford County