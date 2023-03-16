Week 5 Baseball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 16-1 and has won 16-straight since its 1-0 loss to Woodstock in the season opener. Lassiter moved up to No. 7 from No. 9, but has a big series remaining against Roswell. The Hornets opened this week’s 3-game series with a 7-6 win over Lassiter. It’s worth pointing out that the Hornets went 14-16 last season in arguably the toughest region in the state and a series win over Lassiter this week would significant. Roswell is currently 9-4 with three of its losses coming to No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity—who has outscored its opponents 127-36 in total runs this season. Glynn Academy maintained its spot at No. 10 by following its 2-1 series win over Effingham County with a 6-0 victory over Lakeside-Evans on Tuesday.

In Class 5A, No. 1 Cartersville is 9-2 with no in-state losses and McIntosh climbed to No. 2 as a result of its tremendous 12-1 start to the season and Greenbrier’s back-to-back losses to Class 3A No. 1 Harlem. In Class 4A, Cherokee Bluff took over No. 1 with its 13-0 start. The Bears got the nod for No. 1 after previously defeating defending state champion and top-ranked North Oconee to start the March segment of their schedule 6-2. In Class 3A, Pickens County replaced Pike County in the poll after a 2-1 series win over Wesleyan and Class 2A welcomed in ELCA and Brantley County to the poll. Brantley County’s recent 3-0 sweep over Pierce County and Pierce County’s lopsided loss to Appling County sent the Bears out of the poll and ELCA replaced Callaway after a 2-0 sweep (4-2, 3-0) over the Cavs.