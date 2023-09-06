Week 4 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, Walton moved up to No. 1 and formerly top-ranked Buford slid to No. 4 after three-straight losses to Johns Creek, Pope and North Cobb. Walton’s (7-3) only in-state losses were tight matches to Class 6A No. 1 Pope. Additionally, made its debut in the poll after big victories over West Forsyth and South Forsyth that improved the Blue Devils’ to 13-4. The Class 6A poll shifted with St. Pius falling to No. 7 and Allatoona moving up to No. 6.

Heritage-Catoosa moved up a spot and replaced Whitewater at No. 8 in Class 4A and ELCA moved up to No. 3 in Class 2A after a blazing 19-3 start. Model debuts at No. 10 in Class 2A after improving to 13-7 and the Class A poll saw Mt. Vernon improve to No. 7.

Class 7A

1. Walton

2. Hillgrove

3. Cherokee

4. North Cobb

5. Buford

6. West Forsyth

7. Norcross

8. North Gwinnett

9. Marietta

10. Richmond Hill

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Alpharetta

3. Lakeside-Evans

4. North Forsyth

5. Johns Creek

6. Allatoona

7. St. Pius

8. Marist

9. Blessed Trinity

10. Newnan

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Northview

4. Jefferson

5. Kell

6. Dalton

7. Calhoun

8. Loganville

9. Midtown

10. Greenbrier

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Westminster

3. Lovett

4. North Oconee

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Chestatee

7. Trinity Christian

8. Heritage-Catoosa

9. Whitiewater

10. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Oconee County

3. White County

4. Hart County

5. Morgan County

6. Savannah Christian

7. Richmond Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. St. Vincent’s

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. ELCA

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. ACE Charter

7. Providence Christian

8. Athens Academy

9. Elite Scholar’s Academy

10. Model

Class 1A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Armcuhee

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Mt. Bethel

5. Savannah

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Mt. Vernon

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Heard County

10. Chattooga