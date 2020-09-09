Week 4 Volleyball Rankings

Harris County enters the Class 5A poll at No. 8 and replaces Woodward Academy. In Class 4A, Islands jumped to No. 7 after its 5-0 start and sent Fayette County down to No. 8. West Hall dropped matches to Lumpkin County (2-1) and North Hall (2-0) this past week and was dropped from the poll. Gilmer replaced West Hall in the top 10 and debuts at No. 10.

In Class AA/A-Private, Pace Academy left the poll after dropping to 2-4 and St. Francis debuts at No. 10 following its 12-1 start. The Class AA/A-Public poll saw Rabun exit the rankings and 3-0 Greenville makes its debut at No. 7.