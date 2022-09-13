ajc logo
X

Week 4 Softball Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
59 minutes ago

Buford is off to one of the best starts in recent history at 13-0 and 5-0 in Region 8-7A. After victories over No. 2 Dacula (8-2), Class 3A No. 1 Wesleyan (4-0) and Collins Hill (11-0), the Wolves are atop the state’s highest class again this week. Dacula, Mill Creek, East Coweta and North Gwinnett round the top 5.

In Class 6A, Pope is the team to beat and leads Lassiter, Creekview, River Ridge and Apalachee. Cambridge tops Class 5A with Loganville, Harris County, Northside-Columbus and Flowery Branch chasing.

Central-Carroll is at the top of Class 4A and leading Whitewater, Walnut Grove, Wayne County and Heritage-Catoosa. In Class 3A, Wesleyan is at the top and has Harlem, Gordon Lee, Bremen and LaFayette filling the top 5.

Jeff Davis, Appling County, ACE Charter, Rockmart and Mount Paran are the top 5 programs in Class 2A, in that order. In Class A Division I, Social Circle leads the way and in Class A Division II, Lanier County is the team to beat.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Dacula

3. Mill Creek

4. East Coweta

5. North Gwinnett

6. South Forsyth

7. Kennesaw Mountain

8. Parkview

9. North Paulding

10. West Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Creekview

4. River Ridge

5. Apalachee

6. Sequoyah

7. East Paulding

8. North Forsyth

9. Houston County

10. South Effingham

Class 5A

1. Cambridge

2. Loganville

3. Harris County

4. Northside-Columbus

5. Flowery Branch

6. Calhoun

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Villa Rica

9. Jefferson

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Central-Carroll

2. Whitewater

3. Walnut Grove

4. Wayne County

5. Heritage-Catoosa

6. East Forsyth

7. West Laurens

8. Troup County

9. Islands

10. Southeast Bulloch

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Harlem

3. Gordon Lee

4. Bremen

5. LaFayette

6. Columbus

7. Jackson

8. Morgan County

9. Franklin County

10. Crisp County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Appling County

3. ACE Charter

4. Rockmart

5. Mount Paran

6. ELCA

7. Haralson County

8. Cook

9. Banks County

10. Vidalia

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Pepperell

3. Heard County

4. Irwin County

5. Prince Avenue Christian

6. Trion

7. Mount Vernon

8. Bacon County

9. Bryan County

10. Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Emanuel County Institute

3. Wilcox County

4. Marion County

5. Pataula Charter

6. Schley County

7. Glascock County

8. Taylor County

9. Bowdon

10. Georgia Military College

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Rookie Vaughn Grissom has been solid as a replacement at second base for the Braves. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves healthier than Mets for NL East fight to finish5h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, some good things in first two games but still many mistakes
1h ago
The Falcons restructured linebacker Deion Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract to create space, lower cap number
3h ago
Considering his background – starting with his dad – it would be hard to call Shane Beamer (left) a part of Kirby Smart’s coaching tree. But he credits the Georgia coach and his time in Athens for a lot of what he’s trying to implement at South Carolina. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Gamecocks’ Shane Beamer credits Georgia’s Kirby Smart for showing him ropes
1h ago
Considering his background – starting with his dad – it would be hard to call Shane Beamer (left) a part of Kirby Smart’s coaching tree. But he credits the Georgia coach and his time in Athens for a lot of what he’s trying to implement at South Carolina. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Gamecocks’ Shane Beamer credits Georgia’s Kirby Smart for showing him ropes
1h ago
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (left) will try to keep the team in the playoff chase. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United vs. Orlando: 4 things to watch
2h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Week 4 Volleyball Rankings
38m ago
How are players on AJC Super 11 team faring this season?
6h ago
4 Questions with Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams
9h ago
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
22h ago
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
34m ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top