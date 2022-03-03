Week 4 Girls Soccer Rankings

Harrison sits atop Class 7A this week with Denmark, Brookwood, Roswell and Peachtree Ridge filling the top 5. Hillgrove is ranked sixth ahead of North Paulding, Dunwoody, Lambert and Mill Creek.
Johns Creek tops Class 6A ahead of Buford, Lassiter, Cambridge and Houston County. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity is the team to beat, North Oconee leads Class 4A and Westminster is atop Class 3A.
Lovett is at the top of Class 2A, Commerce leads Class A Public and Wesleyan is ahead of the pack in Class A Private.
Se the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Denmark
3. Brookwood
4. Roswell
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Hillgrove
7. North Paulding
8. Dunwoody
9. Lambert
10. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Lassiter
4. Cambridge
5. Houston County
6. Pope
7. Chattahoochee
8. Centennial
9. Glynn Academy
10. North Atlanta
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. McIntosh
3. St. Pius X
4. Chamblee
5. Greenbrier
6. Midtown
7. Loganville
8. Decatur
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Northgate
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Jefferson
4. Southeast Whitfield
5. Perry
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Cairo
8. Heritage-Catoosa
9. Ridgeland
10. Columbus
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. White County
4. Jackson
5. Lumpkin County
6. Cherokee Bluff
7. Oconee County
8. Adairsville
9. Mary Persons
10. Coahulla Creek
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Callaway
5. Model
6. Jeff Davis
7. Fannin County
8. Lamar County
9. Fitzgerald
10. Bleckley County
Class Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Armuchee
4. Atlanta Classical
5. Towns County
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Screven County
8. Atkinson County
9. Lincoln County
10. ACE Charter
Class Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Pinecrest
3. Stratford
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Athens Academy
6. Hebron Christian
7. Trinity Christian
8. Brookstone
9. Lakeview Academy
10. First Presbyterian Day
