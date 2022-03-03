Hamburger icon
Week 4 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
52 minutes ago

Harrison sits atop Class 7A this week with Denmark, Brookwood, Roswell and Peachtree Ridge filling the top 5. Hillgrove is ranked sixth ahead of North Paulding, Dunwoody, Lambert and Mill Creek.

Johns Creek tops Class 6A ahead of Buford, Lassiter, Cambridge and Houston County. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity is the team to beat, North Oconee leads Class 4A and Westminster is atop Class 3A.

Lovett is at the top of Class 2A, Commerce leads Class A Public and Wesleyan is ahead of the pack in Class A Private.

Se the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Denmark

3. Brookwood

4. Roswell

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Hillgrove

7. North Paulding

8. Dunwoody

9. Lambert

10. Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Lassiter

4. Cambridge

5. Houston County

6. Pope

7. Chattahoochee

8. Centennial

9. Glynn Academy

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. St. Pius X

4. Chamblee

5. Greenbrier

6. Midtown

7. Loganville

8. Decatur

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Northgate

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Jefferson

4. Southeast Whitfield

5. Perry

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Cairo

8. Heritage-Catoosa

9. Ridgeland

10. Columbus

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. White County

4. Jackson

5. Lumpkin County

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. Oconee County

8. Adairsville

9. Mary Persons

10. Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Callaway

5. Model

6. Jeff Davis

7. Fannin County

8. Lamar County

9. Fitzgerald

10. Bleckley County

Class Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Armuchee

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Towns County

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Screven County

8. Atkinson County

9. Lincoln County

10. ACE Charter

Class Private

1. Wesleyan

2. Pinecrest

3. Stratford

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Athens Academy

6. Hebron Christian

7. Trinity Christian

8. Brookstone

9. Lakeview Academy

10. First Presbyterian Day

