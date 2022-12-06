ajc logo
Week 4 Girls Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
11 minutes ago

Top-ranked Brookwood maintained its No. 1-ranking in Class 7A after a road loss to Class 6A No. 1 RiverRidge 70-59 Friday. The Broncos will look to right the ship Wednesday against New Faith Christian. Norcross, Archer, Buford and Peachtree Ridge round out the 7A top 5.

In Class 6A, River Ridge leads the way with Lovejoy, Rockdale County, New Manchester and Forest Park in the top 5. Warner Robins tops Class 5A ahead of Kell, Jackson-Atlanta, Bradwell Institute and Northside-Columbus. In Class 4A, Holy Innocents’ leads with Luella, Griffin, Stockbridge and Westminster chasing.

Lumpkin County is the team to beat in Class 3A and leading Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Pickens in the top 5. Mount Paran takes over the top spot in Class 2A with Josey, Landmark Christian, Central-Macon and Banks County closely behind.

Galloway tops Class A Division I and is leading St. Francis, Rabun County, Elbert County and Heard County. In Class A Division II, Taylor County tops the group with Lake Oconee Academy, Schley County, Clinch County and Turner County filling the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood

2. Norcross

3. Archer

4. Buford

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Carrollton

7. McEachern

8. Campbell

9. Hillgrove

10. North Paulding

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Lovejoy

3. Rockdale County

4. New Manchester

5. Forest Park

6. Hughes

7. Woodward Academy

8. North Forsyth

9. South Effingham

10. Brunswick

Class 5A

1. Warner Robins

2. Kell

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Bradwell Institute

5. Northside-Columbus

6. Calhoun

7. Hiram

8. Jones County

9. Union Grove

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 4A

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Luella

3. Griffin

4. Stockbridge

5. Westminster

6. Baldwin

7. Chestatee

8. Walnut Grove

9. Hardaway

10. East Forsyth

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Wesleyan

4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

5. Pickens

6. White County

7. Cross Creek

8. Carver-Columbus

9. Dawson County

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran Christian

2. Josey

3. Landmark Christian

4. Central-Macon

5. Banks County

6. Fannin County

7. Dodge County

8. Northeast-Macon

9. Laney

10. Thomson

Class A Division I

1.  Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Rabun County

4. Elbert County

5. Heard County

6. Woodville-Tompkins

7. Lamar County

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Trion

10. Athens Christian

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Mount Zion-Carrol

7. Montgomery County

8. Charlton County

9. Randolph-Clay

10. Towns County

