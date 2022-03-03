Week 4 Boys Soccer Rankings

Harrison leads Class 7A this week with Pebblebrook, Campbell, Denmark and Dunwoody in the top 5. Peachtree Ridge comes in at sixth with South Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Lambert and Hillgrove rounding the top 10.
Dalton tops Class 6A ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lakeside-DeKalb and Lassiter. Johnson-Gainesville is the team to beat in Class 5A, Columbus tops Class 4A and Greater Atlanta Christian leads Class 3A. Lovett is at the top of Class 2A, ACE Charter commands Class A Public and Atlanta International is atop Class A Private.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Pebblebrook
3. Campbell
4. Denmark
5. Dunwoody
6. Peachtree Ridge
7. South Gwinnett
8. Collins Hill
9. Lambert
10. Hillgrove
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Central Gwinnett
4. Lakeside-DeKalb
5. Lassiter
6. Rome
7. Buford
8. Riverwood
9. Sprayberry
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Clarke Central
3. Whitewater
4. Woodward
5. McIntosh
6. St. Pius X
7. Loganville
8. Veterans
9. Union Grove
10. Stockbridge
Class 4A
1. Columbus
2. Southeast Whitfield
3. LaGrange
4. Flowery Branch
5. Jefferson
6. Pickens
7. Perry
8. North Oconee
9. Marist
10. Chestatee
Class 3A
1. GAC
2. Pike County
3. Tattnall County
4. Westminster
5. Oconee County
6. Hart County
7. West Hall
8. Morgan County
9. Harlem
10. Gilmer
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Gordon Central
4. Union County
5. Thomasville
6. Bremen
7. Callaway
8. Putnam County
9. Coosa
10. Lamar County
Class Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Dalton Academy
4. Georgia Military
5. Atkinson County
6. Social Circle
7. Claxton
8. Portal
9. Commerce
10. Dooly County
Class Private
1. Atlanta International
2. St. Anne Pacelli
3. Walker
4. Wesleyan
5. Landmark Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Paideia
8. Mt. Vernon
9. Athens Academy
10. Mt. Pisgah
