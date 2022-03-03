Hamburger icon
Week 4 Boys Soccer Rankings

Harrison leads Class 7A this week with Pebblebrook, Campbell, Denmark and Dunwoody in the top 5. Peachtree Ridge comes in at sixth with South Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Lambert and Hillgrove rounding the top 10.

Dalton tops Class 6A ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lakeside-DeKalb and Lassiter. Johnson-Gainesville is the team to beat in Class 5A, Columbus tops Class 4A and Greater Atlanta Christian leads Class 3A. Lovett is at the top of Class 2A, ACE Charter commands Class A Public and Atlanta International is atop Class A Private.

See the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Pebblebrook

3. Campbell

4. Denmark

5. Dunwoody

6. Peachtree Ridge

7. South Gwinnett

8. Collins Hill

9. Lambert

10. Hillgrove

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Lakeside-DeKalb

5. Lassiter

6. Rome

7. Buford

8. Riverwood

9. Sprayberry

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Clarke Central

3. Whitewater

4. Woodward

5. McIntosh

6. St. Pius X

7. Loganville

8. Veterans

9. Union Grove

10. Stockbridge

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. Southeast Whitfield

3. LaGrange

4. Flowery Branch

5. Jefferson

6. Pickens

7. Perry

8. North Oconee

9. Marist

10. Chestatee

Class 3A

1. GAC

2. Pike County

3. Tattnall County

4. Westminster

5. Oconee County

6. Hart County

7. West Hall

8. Morgan County

9. Harlem

10. Gilmer

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Pace Academy

3. Gordon Central

4. Union County

5. Thomasville

6. Bremen

7. Callaway

8. Putnam County

9. Coosa

10. Lamar County

Class Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Dalton Academy

4. Georgia Military

5. Atkinson County

6. Social Circle

7. Claxton

8. Portal

9. Commerce

10. Dooly County

Class Private

1. Atlanta International

2. St. Anne Pacelli

3. Walker

4. Wesleyan

5. Landmark Christian

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Paideia

8. Mt. Vernon

9. Athens Academy

10. Mt. Pisgah

