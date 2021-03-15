Week 4 boys soccer rankings

South Forsyth tops Class 7A this week ahead of Alpharetta, Forsyth Central, Brookwood and Harrison. In Class 6A, Dalton leads the pack with River Ridge, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Johns Creek in the top 5. McIntosh is the team to beat in Class 5A ahead of crosstown rival Starr’s Mill, Cross Keys, Clarke Central and St. Pius X.
In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield, Flowery Branch, Marist, Northwest Whitfield and Columbus top the class. In Class 3A, Westminster is the team to beat ahead of Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek.
Putnam County tops Class 2A with Lovett, Bremen, Gordon Central and Pace Academy chasing. Georgia Military is at the top of Class A Public with Towns County, ACE Charter, Armuchee and Lake Oconee in the top 5. Atlanta International is the team to beat in Class A Private and leads Athens Academy, St. Anne Pacelli, Paideia and Savannah Christian.
Class 7A
1. South Forsyth
2. Alpharetta
3. Forsyth Central
4. Brookwood
5. Harrison
6. Duluth
7. South Gwinnett
8. Archer
9. Lambert
10. Peachtree Ridge
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. River Ridge
3. Central Gwinnett
4. Rome
5. Johns Creek
6. Lassiter
7. Lakeside-DeKalb
8. Sprayberry
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. Tucker
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Cross Keys
4. Clarke Central
5. St. Pius X
6. Johnson-Gainesville
7. Veterans
8. Woodward Academy
9. Eastside
10. North Springs
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Flowery Branch
3. Marist
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Columbus
6. Jefferson
7. East Hall
8. Chestatee
9. Spalding
10. LaGrange
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Pike County
3. Oconee County
4. White County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Richmond Academy
7. Morgan County
8. West Hall
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Putnam County
2. Lovett
3. Bremen
4. Gordon Central
5. Pace Academy
6. Thomasville
7. Jeff Davis
8. Model
9. Union County
10. Bacon County
Class A Public
1. Georgia Military
2. Towns County
3. ACE Charter
4. Armuchee
5. Lake Oconee
6. Atkinson County
7. Dooly County
8. Social Circle
9. Drew Charter
10. Portal
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. St. Anne Pacelli
4. Paideia
5. Savannah Christian
6. Heritage-Newnan
7. Whitefield Academy
8. King’s Ridge
9. Wesleyan
10. Fellowship Christian
