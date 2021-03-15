X

Week 4 boys soccer rankings

By Score Atlanta

South Forsyth tops Class 7A this week ahead of Alpharetta, Forsyth Central, Brookwood and Harrison. In Class 6A, Dalton leads the pack with River Ridge, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Johns Creek in the top 5. McIntosh is the team to beat in Class 5A ahead of crosstown rival Starr’s Mill, Cross Keys, Clarke Central and St. Pius X.

In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield, Flowery Branch, Marist, Northwest Whitfield and Columbus top the class. In Class 3A, Westminster is the team to beat ahead of Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek.

Putnam County tops Class 2A with Lovett, Bremen, Gordon Central and Pace Academy chasing. Georgia Military is at the top of Class A Public with Towns County, ACE Charter, Armuchee and Lake Oconee in the top 5. Atlanta International is the team to beat in Class A Private and leads Athens Academy, St. Anne Pacelli, Paideia and Savannah Christian.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Alpharetta

3. Forsyth Central

4. Brookwood

5. Harrison

6. Duluth

7. South Gwinnett

8. Archer

9. Lambert

10. Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. River Ridge

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Rome

5. Johns Creek

6. Lassiter

7. Lakeside-DeKalb

8. Sprayberry

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Tucker

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Cross Keys

4. Clarke Central

5. St. Pius X

6. Johnson-Gainesville

7. Veterans

8. Woodward Academy

9. Eastside

10. North Springs

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Flowery Branch

3. Marist

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. Columbus

6. Jefferson

7. East Hall

8. Chestatee

9. Spalding

10. LaGrange

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Putnam County

2. Lovett

3. Bremen

4. Gordon Central

5. Pace Academy

6. Thomasville

7. Jeff Davis

8. Model

9. Union County

10. Bacon County

Class A Public

1. Georgia Military

2. Towns County

3. ACE Charter

4. Armuchee

5. Lake Oconee

6. Atkinson County

7. Dooly County

8. Social Circle

9. Drew Charter

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Paideia

5. Savannah Christian

6. Heritage-Newnan

7. Whitefield Academy

8. King’s Ridge

9. Wesleyan

10. Fellowship Christian

