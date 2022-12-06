Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Wheeler and No. 2 Norcross improved to 4-0 this week and McEachern maintains its spot at No. 3 after a 67-62 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Kell—who is also 4-0 and showcasing tremendous potential to contend for a championship this season. Pebblebrook was defeated 64-54 to Milton and slid three spots to No. 8, while Milton made its debut at No. 6—replacing Parkview in the process. Marist moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in Class 6A after its win over Etowah and South Paulding and North Paulding replaced Sequoyah and Paulding County.
Undefeated Kell leads Class 5A and Mays climbed two spots to No. 4 after its 81-69 win over Paideia. Centennial and Lithonia also replaced Heritage-Conyers and Statesboro in the poll. The Class 4A poll saw Southwest DeKalb and Stephenson replaced Westover and Hapeville Charter and Cedar Grove climbed from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.
In Class 2A, Columbia improved to 6-0 and moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Windsor Forest debuts at No. 10. Mt. Bethel climbed to No. 1 in Class A Division I after its 6-0 start and Chattooga replaced Paideia in the poll at No. 10. In Class A Division II, Wilkinson County moved up from No. 5 to No. 3.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler
2. Norcross
3. McEachern
4. Grayson
5. Newton
6. Milton
7. Carrollton
8. Pebblebrook
9. Archer
10. Osborne
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Jonesboro
3. Grovetown
4. Hughes
5. Lanier
6. St. Pius
7. Marist
8. South Paulding
9. North Paulding
10. Etowah
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Hiram
4. Mays
5. Tri-Cities
6. Jones County
7. Dutchtown
8. Tucker
9. Centennial
10. Lithonia
Class 4A
1. McDonough
2. Pace Academy
3. Lovett
4. Miller Grove
5. Fayette County
6. Madison County
7. Westside-Macon
8. Baldwin
9. Southwest DeKalb
10. Stephenson
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Johnson-Savannah
3. Beach
4. Oconee County
5. Cross Creek
6. Monroe
7. Wesleyan
8. Cedar Grove
9. Hart County
10. Monroe Area
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta
2. Columbia
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Sumter County
6. Putnam County
7. Drew Charter
8. Providence Christian
9. North Cobb Christian
10. Windsor Forest
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Bethel
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. King’s Ridge
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Tallulah Falls
6. Social Circle
7. Woodville-Thompkins
8. Darlington
9. Dublin
10. Chattooga
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Wilkinson County
4. Manchester
5. Dooly County
6. Portal
7. Charlton County
8. Calhoun County
9. Hancock Central
10. Warren County
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com