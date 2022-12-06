Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

Undefeated Kell leads Class 5A and Mays climbed two spots to No. 4 after its 81-69 win over Paideia. Centennial and Lithonia also replaced Heritage-Conyers and Statesboro in the poll. The Class 4A poll saw Southwest DeKalb and Stephenson replaced Westover and Hapeville Charter and Cedar Grove climbed from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.

In Class 2A, Columbia improved to 6-0 and moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Windsor Forest debuts at No. 10. Mt. Bethel climbed to No. 1 in Class A Division I after its 6-0 start and Chattooga replaced Paideia in the poll at No. 10. In Class A Division II, Wilkinson County moved up from No. 5 to No. 3.