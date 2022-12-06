BreakingNews
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
ajc logo
X

Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Wheeler and No. 2 Norcross improved to 4-0 this week and McEachern maintains its spot at No. 3 after a 67-62 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Kell—who is also 4-0 and showcasing tremendous potential to contend for a championship this season. Pebblebrook was defeated 64-54 to Milton and slid three spots to No. 8, while Milton made its debut at No. 6—replacing Parkview in the process. Marist moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in Class 6A after its win over Etowah and South Paulding and North Paulding replaced Sequoyah and Paulding County.

Undefeated Kell leads Class 5A and Mays climbed two spots to No. 4 after its 81-69 win over Paideia. Centennial and Lithonia also replaced Heritage-Conyers and Statesboro in the poll. The Class 4A poll saw Southwest DeKalb and Stephenson replaced Westover and Hapeville Charter and Cedar Grove climbed from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.

In Class 2A, Columbia improved to 6-0 and moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Windsor Forest debuts at No. 10. Mt. Bethel climbed to No. 1 in Class A Division I after its 6-0 start and Chattooga replaced Paideia in the poll at No. 10. In Class A Division II, Wilkinson County moved up from No. 5 to No. 3.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler

2. Norcross

3. McEachern

4. Grayson

5. Newton

6. Milton

7. Carrollton

8. Pebblebrook

9. Archer

10. Osborne

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Jonesboro

3. Grovetown

4. Hughes

5. Lanier

6. St. Pius

7. Marist

8. South Paulding

9. North Paulding

10. Etowah

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Hiram

4. Mays

5. Tri-Cities

6. Jones County

7. Dutchtown

8. Tucker

9. Centennial

10. Lithonia

Class 4A

1. McDonough

2. Pace Academy

3. Lovett

4. Miller Grove

5. Fayette County

6. Madison County

7. Westside-Macon

8. Baldwin

9. Southwest DeKalb

10. Stephenson

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Oconee County

5. Cross Creek

6. Monroe

7. Wesleyan

8. Cedar Grove

9. Hart County

10. Monroe Area

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Columbia

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Sumter County

6. Putnam County

7. Drew Charter

8. Providence Christian

9. North Cobb Christian

10. Windsor Forest

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Bethel

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. King’s Ridge

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Tallulah Falls

6. Social Circle

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Darlington

9. Dublin

10. Chattooga

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Wilkinson County

4. Manchester

5. Dooly County

6. Portal

7. Charlton County

8. Calhoun County

9. Hancock Central

10. Warren County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun ‘in great spirits’ following medical emergency2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Improvement paramount as Georgia Tech faces Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 4 Girls Basketball Rankings
1h ago
GHSA football state playoff schedule, scores
1h ago
Class 3A blog: Play it again, Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek play for top-dog status
2h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
8h ago
How high will election day turnout go? 800K votes recorded so far
20h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top