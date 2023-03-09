Week 4 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Parkview maintains its spot at No. 1 and Cherokee debuts at No. 2 after a blazing 12-1 start. Denmark, Walton and North Paulding round out the top 5. Norcross debuts at No. 8 and Mill Creek exited the poll. In Class 6A, Blessed Trinity replaced Houston County at No. 1. The Titans are 14-1 and Houston County is 10-1. Pope dropped a spot to No. 3 as a result of Blessed Trinity’s leap from No. 3 and Glynn Academy replaced Marist at No. 10 following Lassiter’s jump to No. 9.