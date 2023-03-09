X
Week 4 Baseball Rankings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

In Class 7A, Parkview maintains its spot at No. 1 and Cherokee debuts at No. 2 after a blazing 12-1 start. Denmark, Walton and North Paulding round out the top 5. Norcross debuts at No. 8 and Mill Creek exited the poll. In Class 6A, Blessed Trinity replaced Houston County at No. 1. The Titans are 14-1 and Houston County is 10-1. Pope dropped a spot to No. 3 as a result of Blessed Trinity’s leap from No. 3 and Glynn Academy replaced Marist at No. 10 following Lassiter’s jump to No. 9.

Cartersville remains No. 1 in Class 5A and the top 5 is rounded out by Greenbrier, McIntosh, Locust Grove and Cambridge. Cherokee Bluff moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Class 4A following its 10-0 start and Pike County fell from No. 3 to No. 10 in Class 3A.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Cherokee

3. Denmark

4. Walton

5. North Paulding

6. Lambert

7. South Forsyth

8. Norcross

9. Lowndes

10. Buford

Class 6A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Houston County

3. Pope

4. Allatoona

5. Etowah

6. Woodstock

7. North Forsyth

8. Tift County

9. Lassiter

10. Glynn Academy

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Greenbrier

3. McIntosh

4. Loganville

5. Cambridge

6. Harris County

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Locust Grove

9. Jefferson

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. Benedictine

4. West Laurens

5. Troup

6. LaGrange

7. Walnut Grove

8. North Hall

9. Cedartown

10. Woodland-Stockbridge

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Calvary Day

4. Wesleyan

5. Long County

6. Lumpkin County

7. Thomasville

8. Gordon Lee

9. Mary Persons

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Jeff Davis

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. Walker

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Callaway

9. Pierce County

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Elbert County

3. Metter

4. Irwin County

5. Social Circle

6. King’s Ridge

7. Crawford County

8. Whitefield Academy

9. Athens Christian

10. Armuchee

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Wilcox County

5. Schley County

6. Bowdon

7. Towns County

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Baconton Charter

10. Lincoln County

