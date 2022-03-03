Week 4 Baseball Rankings

Class 7A saw a complete overhaul from the previous week with former No. 1 Parkview dropping to No. 5 and Lambert ascending to No. 1. Denmark jumped Woodstock for No. 2 and East Coweta moved up from No. 9 to No. 4. South Forsyth moved up two spots to No. 6 and Walton jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 North Forsyth and Cherokee replaced Brookwood and North Paulding and come in at No. 8 and No. 9 ahead of Lowndes, which was bumped down to No. 10.
In Class 6A, No. 1 Buford, No. 2 Allatoona and No. 3 Houston County all remain undefeated. Allatoona moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Pope slid from No. 2 to No. 5 behind No. 4 Lassiter. Also, South Effingham (6-1) and Glynn Academy (8-0) replaced Carrollton (5-4) and East Paulding (5-5) in the poll. Loganville remains No. 1 in Class 5A after its 5-0 start and Calhoun jumped to No. 2 following its blazing 9-0 start. Greenbrier, Cartersville and Blessed Trinity round out the top 5. Additionally, Coffee, McIntosh and Jones County replaced St. Pius, Decatur and Harris County in the poll.
North Oconee remains No. 1 in Class 4A ahead of No. 2 Marist and Cedartown jumped Benedictine for No. 3 in this week’s poll. Troup comes in at No. 4 ahead of the No. 5 ranked Cadets. Also, Jefferson swapped with Flowery Branch and comes in at No. 7 ahead of the Dragons and LaGrange jumped West Laurens for No. 9.
In Class 3A, Pierce County took over the No. 1 spot following its 7-0 start and North Hall slid to No. 2. Cherokee Bluff improved to No. 3 ahead of Franklin County—which dropped from No. 2 to No. 4. Pike County moved up a slot to No. 9 and Burke County replaced Sandy Creek and makes its debut at No. 10.
In Class 2A, Vidalia fell from No. 3 down to No. 8 and Cook and Swainsboro replaced Bleckley County and Pepperell. Fellowship Christian moved up to No. 2 in Class A Private behind top-ranked Mt. Paran. Additionally, King’s Ridge and North Cobb Christian replaced Calvary Day and Brookstone in the poll. In Class A Public, Irwin County makes its debut at No. 1 and sent Metter down to No. 3 following its 7-0 start. Charlton County moved up to No. 2 and Wilcox County moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 ahead of Gordon Lee-which fell from No. 2 to No. 5. ACE Charter comes in at No. 6, Schley County remains No. 7 and Johnson County moved up a slot to No. 8. Lastly, No. 9 Washington-Wilkes and No. 10 Clinch County replaced Claxton and ECI in the poll.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Denmark
3. Woodstock
4. East Coweta
5. Parkview
6. South Forsyth
7. Walton
8. North Forsyth
9. Cherokee
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Allatoona
3. Houston County
4. Lassiter
5. Pope
6. South Effingham
7. South Paulding
8. Valdosta
9. Glynn Academy
10. Cambridge
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Calhoun
3. Greenbrier
4. Cartersville
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Coffee
7. Ware County
8. McIntosh
9. Jones County
10. Wayne County
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Cedartown
4. Troup
5. Benedictine
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Jefferson
8. Flowery Branch
9. LaGrange
10. West Laurens
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Franklin County
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Appling County
7. Mary Persons
8. Long County
9. Pike County
10. Burke County
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Jeff Davis
4. Thomasville
5. Bremen
6. Callaway
7. Elbert County
8. Vidalia
9. Cook
10. Swainsboro
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Fellowship Christian
3. Tattnall Square
4. Wesleyan
5. Athens Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Savannah Christian
8. First Presbyterian Day
9. King’s Ridge
10. North Cobb Christian
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Charlton County
3. Metter
4. Wilcox County
5. Gordon Lee
6. ACE Charter
7. Schley County
8. Johnson County
9. Washington-Wilkes
10. Clinch County
About the Author