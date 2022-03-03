Week 4 Baseball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Buford, No. 2 Allatoona and No. 3 Houston County all remain undefeated. Allatoona moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Pope slid from No. 2 to No. 5 behind No. 4 Lassiter. Also, South Effingham (6-1) and Glynn Academy (8-0) replaced Carrollton (5-4) and East Paulding (5-5) in the poll. Loganville remains No. 1 in Class 5A after its 5-0 start and Calhoun jumped to No. 2 following its blazing 9-0 start. Greenbrier, Cartersville and Blessed Trinity round out the top 5. Additionally, Coffee, McIntosh and Jones County replaced St. Pius, Decatur and Harris County in the poll.

North Oconee remains No. 1 in Class 4A ahead of No. 2 Marist and Cedartown jumped Benedictine for No. 3 in this week’s poll. Troup comes in at No. 4 ahead of the No. 5 ranked Cadets. Also, Jefferson swapped with Flowery Branch and comes in at No. 7 ahead of the Dragons and LaGrange jumped West Laurens for No. 9.