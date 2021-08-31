Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

Buford reclaimed No. 1 in Class 6A following Sequoyah’s 3-0 loss to Pope last Tuesday. The 17-2 Chiefs dropped down to No. 2 and Pope (10-3) sits at No. 3. Creekview made a big jump from No. 10 to No. 5 and Glynn Academy replaced Richmond Hill in the poll.

Class 5A saw Eagle’s Landing debut at No. 10 in place of Apalachee and Class 4A saw Flowery Branch debut at No. 8. In Class 3A, Hart County and North Hall replaced Sonoraville and White County in the poll. In Class 2A/A Public, Lovett replaced Pace Academy for No. 1 and Davidson Arts moved up a slot to No. 4. Also, Armuchee makes its debut at No. 5.