Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, top-ranked Walton picked up a 3-1 win over North Cobb on Tuesday and Alpharetta replaced Lambert at No. 2. Forsyth Central improved to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 ranked Lambert and North Forsyth rounds out the top 5. Hillgrove replaced Newnan after the Cougars dropped three-straight losses.
Buford reclaimed No. 1 in Class 6A following Sequoyah’s 3-0 loss to Pope last Tuesday. The 17-2 Chiefs dropped down to No. 2 and Pope (10-3) sits at No. 3. Creekview made a big jump from No. 10 to No. 5 and Glynn Academy replaced Richmond Hill in the poll.
Class 5A saw Eagle’s Landing debut at No. 10 in place of Apalachee and Class 4A saw Flowery Branch debut at No. 8. In Class 3A, Hart County and North Hall replaced Sonoraville and White County in the poll. In Class 2A/A Public, Lovett replaced Pace Academy for No. 1 and Davidson Arts moved up a slot to No. 4. Also, Armuchee makes its debut at No. 5.
In Class A Private, the top 10 remains incredibly deep with teams and Athens Academy moved up from No. 3 to No. 2. Additionally, Holy Innocents’ dropped from No. 4 to No. 6.
Class 7A
1. Walton
2. Alpharetta
3. Forsyth Central
4. Lambert
5. North Forsyth
6. Cherokee
7. Etowah
8. North Gwinnett
9. Hillgrove
10. Harrison
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Sequoyah
3. Pope
4. Kennesaw Mountain
5. Creekview
6. Lassiter
7. Allatoona
8. Johns Creek
9. Lee County
10. Glynn Academy
Class 5A
1. St. Pius
2. Blessed Trinity
3. McIntosh
4. Greenbrier
5. Whitewater
6. Woodward Academy
7. Harris County
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Northside-Columbus
10. Eagle’s Landing
Class 4A
1. Northwest Whitfield
2. Heritage-Catoosa
3. Marist
4. Fayette County
5. Jefferson
6. Islands
7. Chestatee
8. Flowery Branch
9. Columbus
10. Madison County
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. LaFayette
3. Savannah Arts
4. Sandy Creek
5. Oconee County
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Morgan County
8. Richmond Academy
9. Hart County
10. North Hall
Class 2A/A Public
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Gordon Lee
4. Davidson Arts
5. Armuchee
6. Bremen
7. Woodville-Thompkins
8. ACE Charter
9. Lamar County
10. Union County
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Athens Academy
3. ELCA
4. Hebron Christian
5. Savannah Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Wesleyan
8. Trinity Christian
9. Prince Avenue Christian
10. Brookstone
