Week 3 Softball Rankings

Buford tops the state’s highest class and have yet to be beaten this season. At 10-0, the Wolves have victories over 7A No. 4 Mill Creek (11-6) and Central-Gwinnett (15-0) in its last two games.
Dacula, East Coweta, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett round out the top 5. In Class 6A, Pope leads the way with Lassiter, Creekview, Apalachee and River Ridge chasing. Cambridge is the team to beat in Class 5A and leads Harris County, Flowery Branch, Loganville and Villa Rica in the top 5. In Class 4A, Central-Carroll is at the top with Walnut Grove, Whitewater, East Forsyth and Wayne County filling the top of the class.
Harlem leads Class 3A with Wesleyan, Bremen, Gordon Lee and Jackson chasing in the top 5. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis is at the top and leading Appling County, ACE Charter, Mount Paran and Rockmart.
Social Circle tops Class A Division I and is leading Heard County, Trion, Oglethorpe County and Irwin County. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is the team to beat and leading Emanuel County Institute, Wilcox County, Pataula Charter and Marion County.
See the rest of the rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Dacula
3. East Coweta
4. Mill Creek
5. North Gwinnett
6. North Paulding
7. West Forsyth
8. Kennesaw Mountain
9. Lowndes
10. Cherokee
Class 6A
1. Pope
2. Lassiter
3. Creekview
4. Apalachee
5. River Ridge
6. Sequoyah
7. East Paulding
8. Effingham County
9. Grovetown
10. South Effingham
Class 5A
1. Cambridge
2. Harris County
3. Flowery Branch
4. Loganville
5. Villa Rica
6. Northside-Columbus
7. Calhoun
8. Winder-Barrow
9. Ola
10. Jefferson
Class 4A
1. Central-Carroll
2. Walnut Grove
3. Whitewater
4. East Forsyth
5. Wayne County
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. West Laurens
8. Troup County
9. Islands
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Wesleyan
3. Bremen
4. Gordon Lee
5. Jackson
6. Columbus
7. LaFayette
8. Thomasville
9. Morgan County
10. Crisp County
Class 2A
1. Jeff Davis
2. Appling County
3. ACE Charter
4. Mount Paran
5. Rockmart
6. Vidalia
7. ELCA
8. Banks County
9. Cook
10. Haralson County
Class A Division I
1. Social Circle
2. Heard County
3. Trion
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Irwin County
6. Prince Avenue Christian
7. Mount Vernon
8. Bryan County
9. Pepperell
10. Bacon County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Emanuel County Institute
3. Wilcox County
4. Pataula Charter
5. Marion County
6. Glascock County
7. Bowdon
8. Taylor County
9. Schley County
10. Georgia Military
About the Author