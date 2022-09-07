ajc logo
X

Week 3 Softball Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
13 minutes ago

Buford tops the state’s highest class and have yet to be beaten this season. At 10-0, the Wolves have victories over 7A No. 4 Mill Creek (11-6) and Central-Gwinnett (15-0) in its last two games.

Dacula, East Coweta, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett round out the top 5. In Class 6A, Pope leads the way with Lassiter, Creekview, Apalachee and River Ridge chasing. Cambridge is the team to beat in Class 5A and leads Harris County, Flowery Branch, Loganville and Villa Rica in the top 5. In Class 4A, Central-Carroll is at the top with Walnut Grove, Whitewater, East Forsyth and Wayne County filling the top of the class.

Harlem leads Class 3A with Wesleyan, Bremen, Gordon Lee and Jackson chasing in the top 5. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis is at the top and leading Appling County, ACE Charter, Mount Paran and Rockmart.

Social Circle tops Class A Division I and is leading Heard County, Trion, Oglethorpe County and Irwin County. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is the team to beat and leading Emanuel County Institute, Wilcox County, Pataula Charter and Marion County.

See the rest of the rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Dacula

3. East Coweta

4. Mill Creek

5. North Gwinnett

6. North Paulding

7. West Forsyth

8. Kennesaw Mountain

9. Lowndes

10. Cherokee

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Creekview

4. Apalachee

5. River Ridge

6. Sequoyah

7. East Paulding

8. Effingham County

9. Grovetown

10. South Effingham

Class 5A

1. Cambridge

2. Harris County

3. Flowery Branch

4. Loganville

5. Villa Rica

6. Northside-Columbus

7. Calhoun

8. Winder-Barrow

9. Ola

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Central-Carroll

2. Walnut Grove

3. Whitewater

4. East Forsyth

5. Wayne County

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. West Laurens

8. Troup County

9. Islands

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Wesleyan

3. Bremen

4. Gordon Lee

5. Jackson

6. Columbus

7. LaFayette

8. Thomasville

9. Morgan County

10. Crisp County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Appling County

3. ACE Charter

4. Mount Paran

5. Rockmart

6. Vidalia

7. ELCA

8. Banks County

9. Cook

10. Haralson County

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Heard County

3. Trion

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Irwin County

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Mount Vernon

8. Bryan County

9. Pepperell

10. Bacon County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Emanuel County Institute

3. Wilcox County

4. Pataula Charter

5. Marion County

6. Glascock County

7. Bowdon

8. Taylor County

9. Schley County

10. Georgia Military

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center 7h ago
Updated: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor theft
9h ago
Dave Ragone’s fingerprints all over revamped Falcons offense
13h ago
Atlanta native Dennis Allen brings Saints to town to play Falcons in opener
9h ago
Atlanta native Dennis Allen brings Saints to town to play Falcons in opener
9h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
4h ago
The Latest
Class 4A Blog: Expect a log-jam in crowded Region 4 playoff race
2h ago
Week 3 Volleyball Rankings
2h ago
Class A blog: About reporting, correcting those Friday scores
4h ago
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
8h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
12h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top