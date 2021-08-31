Week 3 Softball Rankings

East Coweta takes over the state’s highest class this week with North Forsyth, Harrison, Camden County and Mill Creek filling the top 5. North Gwinnett, Hillgrove, Colquitt County, Milton and Cherokee make up the top 10.
Lassiter tops Class 6A and leads Buford, Pope, Dacula and River Ridge in the top 5. In Class 5A, Northside-Columbus is the team to beat with St. Pius X, Greenbrier, Northgate and Walnut Grove chasing.
Heritage-Catoosa leads Class 4A with Central-Carroll, Madison County, Thomas County Central and Arabia Mountain filling the top 5. Sonoraville tops Class 3A this week with Pierce County, Franklin County, Thomson and White County filling the top of the class. Heard County leads Class 2A with Vidalia, Jeff Davis, Chattooga and Dodge County chasing.
Mount Paran Christian tops Class A Private and leads Tattnall Square, George Walton Academy, Mount Vernon and Hebron Christian. Gordon Lee is the team to beat in Class A Public ahead of ACE Charter, Lanier County, Emanuel County Institute and Irwin County.
Class 7A
1. East Coweta
2. North Forsyth
3. Harrison
4. Camden County
5. Mill Creek
6. North Gwinnett
7. Hillgrove
8. Colquitt County
9. Milton
10. Cherokee
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Buford
3. Pope
4. Dacula
5. River Ridge
6. Creekview
7. South Effingham
8. Lee County
9. South Paulding
10. Glynn Academy
Class 5A
1. Northside-Columbus
2. St. Pius X
3. Greenbrier
4. Northgate
5. Walnut Grove
6. Veterans
7. Locust Grove
8. Decatur
9. Eastside
10. Loganville
Class 4A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Central-Carroll
3. Madison County
4. Thomas County Central
5. Arabia Mountain
6. Islands
7. West Laurens
8. Flowery Branch
9. Cairo
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Sonoraville
2. Pierce County
3. Franklin County
4. Thomson
5. White County
6. Pike County
7. Appling County
8. Crisp County
9. Harlem
10. Rockmart
Class 2A
1. Heard County
2. Vidalia
3. Jeff Davis
4. Chattooga
5. Dodge County
6. Dade County
7. Thomasville
8. Coosa
9. Washington-Atlanta
10. Bremen
Class A Private
1. Mount Paran Christian
2. Tattnall Square
3. George Walton Academy
4. Mount Vernon
5. Hebron Christian
6. Strong Rock Christian
7. Stratford Academy
8. Wesleyan
9. St. Vincent’s
10. Prince Avenue Christian
Class A Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. ACE Charter
3. Lanier County
4. Emanuel County Institute
5. Irwin County
6. Georgia Military
7. Trion
8. Commerce
9. Charlton County
10. Crawford County
About the Author