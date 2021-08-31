Week 3 Softball Rankings

Lassiter tops Class 6A and leads Buford, Pope, Dacula and River Ridge in the top 5. In Class 5A, Northside-Columbus is the team to beat with St. Pius X, Greenbrier, Northgate and Walnut Grove chasing.

Heritage-Catoosa leads Class 4A with Central-Carroll, Madison County, Thomas County Central and Arabia Mountain filling the top 5. Sonoraville tops Class 3A this week with Pierce County, Franklin County, Thomson and White County filling the top of the class. Heard County leads Class 2A with Vidalia, Jeff Davis, Chattooga and Dodge County chasing.