Week 3 Softball Rankings

In the state’s highest class, East Coweta takes the top spot in the poll. The Indians are undefeated at 8-0 and coming off a 17-1 victory over Campbell on Tuesday. North Gwinnett, Grayson, Mountain View and South Forsyth round out the top of the class.
Buford is the team to beat in Class AAAAAA at 9-2 and coming off wins over Shiloh (17-1) and North Forsyth (5-4). South Effingham, Creekview, Houston County and Dacula fill up the top 5. In Class AAAAA, Apalachee leads the pack with Locust Grove, Whitewater, Union Grove and Starr’s Mill chasing.
Top-ranked Heritage-Catoosa is 8-1 and leading Class 4A. The Generals are coming off a 12-1 victory over Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday. Madison County, Central-Carroll, Northwest Whitfield and Jefferson make up the rest of the top 5.
Franklin County is the top program in Class 3A ahead of Coahulla Creek, Pierce County, Pike County and Tattnall County. In Class 2A, last week’s poll was skewed and did not reflect well the standings in the classification. This week, Heard County is at the top with Vidalia, Bremen, Bacon County and Dodge County giving chase.
In Class A-Private, Brookstone is at the top with Mount Paran, Wesleyan, Tattnall Square Academy and Mount Vernon filling out the top of the class. George Walton leads Class A-Public this week ahead of ACE Charter, Bryan County, Gordon Lee and Commerce.
Class AAAAAAA
1. East Coweta
2. North Gwinnett
3. Grayson
4. Mountain View
5. South Forsyth
6. Etowah
7. Mill Creek
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. Newton
10. Harrison
Class AAAAAA
1. Buford
2. South Effingham
3. Creekview
4. Houston County
5. Dacula
6. Pope
7. Alexander
8. River Ridge
9. Habersham Central
10. Effingham County
Class AAAAA
1. Apalachee
2. Locust Grove
3. Whitewater
4. Union Grove
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Greenbrier
7. Woodland-Cartersville
8. Northside-Columbus
9. Coffee
10. Ola
Class AAAA
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Madison County
3. Central-Carroll
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Jefferson
6. Cedartown
7. West Laurens
8. Cairo
9. LaGrange
10. Ridgeland
Class AAA
1. Franklin County
2. Coahulla Creek
3. Pierce County
4. Pike County
5. Tattnall County
6. Ringgold
7. Crisp County
8. Harlem
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
10. Gilmer
Class AA
1. Heard County
2. Vidalia
3. Bremen
4. Bacon County
5. Dodge County
6. Lovett
7. Chattooga
8. Jeff Davis
9. Berrien
10. Union County
Class A-Private
1. Brookstone
2. Mount Paran Christian
3. Wesleyan
4. Tattnall Square Academy
5. Mount Vernon
6. Strong Rock Christian
7. Hebron Christian
8. Prince Avenue Christian
9. Mount de Sales
10. Stratford
Class A-Public
1. George Walton
2. Academy for Classical Education
3. Bryan County
4. Gordon Lee
5. Commerce
6. Lanier County
7. Charlton County
8. Wilcox County
9. Crawford County
10. Emanuel County Institute
