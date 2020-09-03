Week 3 Softball Rankings

Buford is the team to beat in Class AAAAAA at 9-2 and coming off wins over Shiloh (17-1) and North Forsyth (5-4). South Effingham, Creekview, Houston County and Dacula fill up the top 5. In Class AAAAA, Apalachee leads the pack with Locust Grove, Whitewater, Union Grove and Starr’s Mill chasing.

Top-ranked Heritage-Catoosa is 8-1 and leading Class 4A. The Generals are coming off a 12-1 victory over Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday. Madison County, Central-Carroll, Northwest Whitfield and Jefferson make up the rest of the top 5.