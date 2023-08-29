Week 3 softball rankings

Buford is 8-0 and coming off a 4-3 victory over Mountain View to maintain its No. 1 spot in Class 7A and lead East Coweta, North Gwinnett, Lambert and Brookwood in the top 5. Grayson, North Paulding, Walton, Lowndes and North Cobb round out the top 10.

Pope tops Class 6A and leads Houston County, Lassiter, East Paulding and South Effingham in the top 5. In Class 5A, Northside-Columbus is the team to beat with Jefferson, Calhoun, Ola and Woodland rounding out the top 5.

Heritage-Catoosa leads Class 4A with Central-Carroll, East Forsyth, West Laurens and North Oconee chasing. In Class 3A, Wesleyan is at the top with Gordon Lee, Jackson, Bremen and Harlem filling the top 5. Jeff Davis reigns in Class 2A ahead of Mount Paran, Appling County, Cook and ACE Charter.

Heard County is ranked atop Class A Division I and leading Prince Avenue Christian, Bryan County, Bacon County and Lamar County. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is at the top with Bowdon, Hawkinsville, Taylor County and Lincoln County rounding the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Gwinnett

4. Lambert

5. Brookwood

6. Grayson

7. North Paulding

8. Walton

9. Lowndes

10. North Cobb

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Houston County

3. Lassiter

4. East Paulding

5. South Effingham

6. Apalachee

7. Effingham County

8. Newnan

9. Creekview

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Jefferson

3. Calhoun

4. Ola

5. Woodland

6. Villa Rica

7. Kell

8. Coffee

9. Union Grove

10. Cartersville

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Central-Carroll

3. East Forsyth

4. West Laurens

5. North Oconee

6. Sonoraville

7. North Hall

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Walnut Grove

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Gordon Lee

3. Jackson

4. Bremen

5. Harlem

6. White County

7. Franklin County

8. Sandy Creek

9. Pickens

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Mount Paran

3. Appling County

4. Cook

5. ACE Charter

6. Rockmart

7. Banks County

8. Haralson County

9. Pierce County

10. Vidalia

Class A Division I

1. Heard County

2. Prince Avenue

3. Bryan County

4. Bacon County

5. Lamar County

6. Mount Vernon

7. Pepperell

8. Bleckley County

9. Social Circle

10. East Laurens

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Bowdon

3. Hawkinsville

4. Taylor County

5. Lincoln County

6. Glascock County

7. Telfair County

8. Emanuel County Institute

9. Schley County

10. Georgia Military Prep