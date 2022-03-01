Hamburger icon
Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
34 minutes ago

In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 Lambert improved to 6-0 on the year and No. 2 Johns Creek currently sits at 3-0. Roswell was previously positioned at No. 3, but fell to No. 6 after losses to Lambert (10-7) and Class A-5A’s Lovett dropped the Hornets’ record to 3-2. Pope moved up to No. 3 and Harrison sits at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Walton due to their one-goal win over the Raiders’ last month. North Paulding, South Forsyth, Lassiter and Allatoona round out the poll and North Paulding made the most noise, replacing Buford in the poll and debuting at No. 7 after a 5-0 start.

In Class A-5A No. 1 Blessed Trinity (5-0), No. 2 Wesleyan (5-0) and No. 3 Lovett (3-0) remain undefeated. North Oconee’s 6-0 start that includes a 9-5 win over No. 6 St. Pius results in the Titans joining the poll and debuting at No. 4. Fellowship Christian rounds out the top 5 following a 4-0 start.

On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton improved to 2-0 and has outscored Dunwoody (20-0) and West Forsyth (18-8) by a combined 38-8. No. 2 Walton dropped a pair of out-of-state contests, but remains undefeated (5-0) in the state. Undefeated Blessed Trinity (6-0) tops the girls Class A-5A poll. Starr’s Mill sits at No. 2 and 5-0 Westminster is solidified at No. 3.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Johns Creek

3. Pope

4. Harrison

5. Walton

6. Roswell

7. North Paulding

8. South Forsyth

9. Lassiter

10. Allatoona

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Wesleyan

3. Lovett

4. North Oconee

5. Fellowship Christian

6. King’s Ridge

7. Marist

8. Pace Academy

9. Westminster

10. Starr’s Mill

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Walton

3. Lassiter

4. Kell

5. Mill Creek

6. Pope

7. North Paulding

8. Roswell

9. Creekview

10. Johns Creek

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Westminster

4. Fellowship Christian

5. McIntosh

6. Wesleyan

7. St. Pius

8. Ola

9. Northview

10. Whitewater

