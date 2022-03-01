Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class A-5A No. 1 Blessed Trinity (5-0), No. 2 Wesleyan (5-0) and No. 3 Lovett (3-0) remain undefeated. North Oconee’s 6-0 start that includes a 9-5 win over No. 6 St. Pius results in the Titans joining the poll and debuting at No. 4. Fellowship Christian rounds out the top 5 following a 4-0 start.

On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton improved to 2-0 and has outscored Dunwoody (20-0) and West Forsyth (18-8) by a combined 38-8. No. 2 Walton dropped a pair of out-of-state contests, but remains undefeated (5-0) in the state. Undefeated Blessed Trinity (6-0) tops the girls Class A-5A poll. Starr’s Mill sits at No. 2 and 5-0 Westminster is solidified at No. 3.