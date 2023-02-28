Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the poll after two impressive wins against Denmark and Mill Creek. No. 2 Harrison and No. 3 North Paulding remain unchanged in the poll. No. 4 Hillgrove moves up a spot, and No. 5 Collins Hill enters the top 5. No. 6 Lambert fall out of the top 5 after its loss to Walton. No.7 Carrollton moves up two spots, No. 8 West Forsyth makes its debut, No. 9 East Coweta moves up a spot, and No. 10 Lanier makes the poll for the first time this season. Buford and South Forsyth fell out of the poll.

In Class 5-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity stays atop the poll after beating the top five North Gwinnett. No. 2 Roswell stays in place. No. 3 Dunwoody jumps two places to enter the top three. No. 4 Cambridge slides down after their loss to Buford. No. 5 Creekview rounds out the top five. No.6 Evans slides two spots after going 1-1 this week. No. 7 North Forsyth moves up, No. 8 St.Pius slides down, No. 9 Alpharetta moves up, and No. 10 Lakeside-DeKalb slides a spot.