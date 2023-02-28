Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A Boys, North Paulding takes the No. 1 spot after wins against St.Pius and North Cobb. No. 2 Lambert keeps their place after going 2-0 last week. No. 3 West Forsyth jumped up seven spots after remaining undefeated in its first five games. No. 4 Buford moved up two spots after their win against top-ranked Cambridge in 5A-6A. No. 5 North Gwinnett slides two places. No. 6 Hillgrove moves up two spots, No. 7 South Forsyth moves up two spots, No. 8 Mountain View makes its debut in the poll, No. 9 Denmark drops five spots, and No. 10 Harrison slides three slots.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the poll after two impressive wins against Denmark and Mill Creek. No. 2 Harrison and No. 3 North Paulding remain unchanged in the poll. No. 4 Hillgrove moves up a spot, and No. 5 Collins Hill enters the top 5. No. 6 Lambert fall out of the top 5 after its loss to Walton. No.7 Carrollton moves up two spots, No. 8 West Forsyth makes its debut, No. 9 East Coweta moves up a spot, and No. 10 Lanier makes the poll for the first time this season. Buford and South Forsyth fell out of the poll.
In Class 5-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity stays atop the poll after beating the top five North Gwinnett. No. 2 Roswell stays in place. No. 3 Dunwoody jumps two places to enter the top three. No. 4 Cambridge slides down after their loss to Buford. No. 5 Creekview rounds out the top five. No.6 Evans slides two spots after going 1-1 this week. No. 7 North Forsyth moves up, No. 8 St.Pius slides down, No. 9 Alpharetta moves up, and No. 10 Lakeside-DeKalb slides a spot.
On the girls side, defending state champion No. 1 Blessed Trinity defeated Kell this past week and retained its place. No. 2 Roswell moves into the top two after defeating North Gwinnett. No. 3 Decatur moves up, No. 4 Newnan continues ascension, and No. 5 Johns Creek slides three spots in the poll. No.6 River Ridge, No. 7 Creekview, No. 8 Lakeside-DeKalb remain unchanged in the poll. No. 9 Lakeside-Evans debuted in the top ten and No. 10 Pope rounded out the rankings. Woodstock exits the poll.
Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian remains atop the poll after its victory against River Ridge. No. 2 Oconee County picked up a top three win against Whitewater last week and defeated Seckinger. No. 3 North Oconee, No. 4 Savannah Country Day, and No. 5 Wesleyan round out the top five. No. 6 Savannah Christian drops two spots after their loss to Savannah Country Day. No. 7 King’s Ridge moves up two spots, No. 8 Whitewater slides five spots, No. 9 Pace Academy makes its debut in the top 10, and No. 10 Westminster reenters the poll. Lovett slides out of the poll.
On the girls side, No.1 Lovett picked up wins against Decatur and Cherokee. No. 2 Pace Academy, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, and No. 4 Trinity Christian remain in their spots. No. 5 Holy Innocents makes its debut in the top 5. No. 6 McDonough slides a slot down, and No. 7 North Oconee remains in the top seven. No. 8 Mount Pisgah moves up, No. 9 slides down a spot, and No. 10 Columbia makes its debut in the top 10.
BOYS
Class 7A
1. North Paulding (4-0)
2. Lambert (3-1)
3. West Forsyth (5-0)
4. Buford (3-1)
5. North Gwinnett (3-1)
6. Hillgrove (4-1)
7. South Forsyth (3-1)
8. Mountain View (3-0)
9. Denmark (3-1)
10. Harrison (5-2)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (5-0)
2. Roswell (4-0)
3. Dunwoody (4-0)
4. Cambridge (4-1)
5. Creekview (4-1)
6. Evans (4-1)
7. North Forsyth (5-1)
8. St.Pius (4-1)
9. Alpharetta (3-1)
10. Lakeside-DeKalb (4-2)
Class A-4A
1. Fellowship Christian (4-0)
2. Oconee County (4-0)
3. North Oconee (4-0)
4. Savannah Country Day (4-1)
5. Wesleyan (4-1)
6. Savannah Christian (4-1)
7. King’s Ridge (2-1)
8. Whitewater (4-2)
9. Pace Academy (4-2)
10. Westminster (4-2)
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Milton (4-0)
2. Harrison (4-0)
3. North Paulding (3-0)
4. Hillgrove (3-0)
5. Collins Hill (3-0)
6. Lambert (4-1)
7. Carrollton (4-1)
8. West Forsyth (2-0)
9. East Coweta (2-1)
10. Lanier (3-1)
Class 5A-6A
1.Blessed Trinity (4-0)
2. Roswell (5-0)
3. Decatur (4-0)
4. Newnan (4-0-1)
5. Johns Creek (4-1)
6. River Ridge (3-0)
7. Creekview (2-0)
8. Lakeside-DeKalb (4-1)
9.Lakeside-Evans (4-0)
10. Pope (3-1)
Class A-4A
1. Lovett (6-0)
2. Pace Academy (4-0)
3. Fellowship Christian (3-0)
4. Trinity Christian (3-0)
5. Holy Innocents (1-0)
6. McDonough (1-0)
7. North Oconee (5-1)
8. Mount Pisgah (4-1)
9. Whitewater (3-1)
10. Columbus (4-0)
