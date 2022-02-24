Hamburger icon
Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
10 minutes ago

Harrison lead Class 7A with Denmark, Brookwood, Roswell and Lambert filling the top 5. North Paulding, Hillgrove, Dunwoody, Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge round out the top 10. Johns Creek is at the top of Class 6A and leading Buford, Lassiter, Houston County and Cambridge.

Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A with McIntosh, St. Pius X, Chamblee and Greenbrier filling the top 5. In Class 4A, North Oconee is the team to beat ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Cedartown.

Westminster is at the top of Class 3A and leads GAC, White County, Oconee County and Jackson. In Class 2A, Lovett leads with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Callaway chasing in the top 5.

Commerce is at the top of Class A Public with Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Armuchee and Towns County in the top 5. In Class A Private, Wesleyan leads with Holy Innocents’, Pinecrest Academy, Athens Academy and Stratford Academy in pursuit.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Denmark

3. Brookwood

4. Roswell

5. Lambert

6. North Paulding

7. Hillgrove

8. Dunwoody

9. Mill Creek

10. Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Lassiter

4. Houston County

5. Cambridge

6. Chattahoochee

7. Pope

8. Centennial

9. North Atlanta

10. Glynn Academy

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. St. Pius X

4. Chamblee

5. Greenbrier

6. Midtown

7. Northgate

8. Decatur

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Jefferson

5. Cedartown

6. Ridgeland

7. Thomas County Central

8. Cairo

9. West Laurens

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. White County

4. Oconee County

5. Jackson

6. Lumpkin County

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Adairsville

9. Mary Persons

10. Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Callaway

6. Fannin County

7. Fitzgerald

8. Lamar County

9. Jeff Davis

10. Bleckley County

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Atlanta Classical

4. Armuchee

5. Towns County

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Screven County

8. Lincoln County

9. ACE Charter

10. Atkinson County

Class A Private

1. Wesleyan

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Pinecrest Academy

4. Athens Academy

5. Stratford Academy

6. Trinity Christian

7. Hebron Christian

8. Paideia

9. Lakeview Academy

10. First Presbyterian

