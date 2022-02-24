Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

Harrison lead Class 7A with Denmark, Brookwood, Roswell and Lambert filling the top 5. North Paulding, Hillgrove, Dunwoody, Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge round out the top 10. Johns Creek is at the top of Class 6A and leading Buford, Lassiter, Houston County and Cambridge.
Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A with McIntosh, St. Pius X, Chamblee and Greenbrier filling the top 5. In Class 4A, North Oconee is the team to beat ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Cedartown.
Westminster is at the top of Class 3A and leads GAC, White County, Oconee County and Jackson. In Class 2A, Lovett leads with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Callaway chasing in the top 5.
Commerce is at the top of Class A Public with Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Armuchee and Towns County in the top 5. In Class A Private, Wesleyan leads with Holy Innocents’, Pinecrest Academy, Athens Academy and Stratford Academy in pursuit.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Denmark
3. Brookwood
4. Roswell
5. Lambert
6. North Paulding
7. Hillgrove
8. Dunwoody
9. Mill Creek
10. Peachtree Ridge
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Lassiter
4. Houston County
5. Cambridge
6. Chattahoochee
7. Pope
8. Centennial
9. North Atlanta
10. Glynn Academy
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. McIntosh
3. St. Pius X
4. Chamblee
5. Greenbrier
6. Midtown
7. Northgate
8. Decatur
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Loganville
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Jefferson
5. Cedartown
6. Ridgeland
7. Thomas County Central
8. Cairo
9. West Laurens
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. White County
4. Oconee County
5. Jackson
6. Lumpkin County
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Adairsville
9. Mary Persons
10. Coahulla Creek
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Model
5. Callaway
6. Fannin County
7. Fitzgerald
8. Lamar County
9. Jeff Davis
10. Bleckley County
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Armuchee
5. Towns County
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Screven County
8. Lincoln County
9. ACE Charter
10. Atkinson County
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Pinecrest Academy
4. Athens Academy
5. Stratford Academy
6. Trinity Christian
7. Hebron Christian
8. Paideia
9. Lakeview Academy
10. First Presbyterian
