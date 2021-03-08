Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

West Forsyth leads Class 7A ahead of Mill Creek, Lambert, Brookwood and Collins Hill. In Class 6A, Johns Creek tops the Class ahead of Buford, Lassiter, Cambridge and River Ridge.
Blessed Trinity is the team to beat in Class 5A ahead of St. Pius X, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Chamblee. In Class 4A, Marist tops the poll with North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Southeast Whitfield chasing.
Westminster tops Class 3A with White County, Oconee County, GAC and Pike County filling the top 5. In Class 2A, Lovett, Bremen, Model, Fitzgerald and Pace Academy are at the top. Commerce tops Class A Public ahead of Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Lincoln County and Screven County. Holy Innocents’ tops Class A Private with Wesleyan, Athens Academy, Trinity Christian and Stratford Academy chasing.
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth
2. Mill Creek
3. Lambert
4. Brookwood
5. Collins Hill
6. Norcross
7. Parkview
8. Roswell
9. Walton
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Lassiter
4. Cambridge
5. River Ridge
6. Houston County
7. Pope
8. Glynn Academy
9. Rome
10. Valdosta
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. St. Pius X
3. McIntosh
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Chamblee
6. Eastside
7. Whitewater
8. Northgate
9. Clarke Central
10. Grady
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. North Oconee
3. Jefferson
4. Flowery Branch
5. Southeast Whitfield
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Columbus
8. Spalding
9. LaGrange
10. Madison County
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. White County
3. Oconee County
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Pike County
6. Lumpkin County
7. Mary Persons
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Adairsville
10. Jackson
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Model
4. Fitzgerald
5. Pace Academy
6. Bleckley County
7. Lamar County
8. East Laurens
9. Thomasville
10. Toombs County
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Lincoln County
5. Screven County
6. Armuchee
7. Lake Oconee Academy
8. Georgia Military College
9. Towns County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Wesleyan
3. Athens Academy
4. Trinity Christian
5. Stratford
6. Hebron
7. Mount Pisgah
8. Pinecrest Academy
9. First Presbyterian
10. Paideia