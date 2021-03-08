Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

Blessed Trinity is the team to beat in Class 5A ahead of St. Pius X, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Chamblee. In Class 4A, Marist tops the poll with North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Southeast Whitfield chasing.

Westminster tops Class 3A with White County, Oconee County, GAC and Pike County filling the top 5. In Class 2A, Lovett, Bremen, Model, Fitzgerald and Pace Academy are at the top. Commerce tops Class A Public ahead of Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Lincoln County and Screven County. Holy Innocents’ tops Class A Private with Wesleyan, Athens Academy, Trinity Christian and Stratford Academy chasing.