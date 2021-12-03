Week 3 Girls Basketball Rankings

In Class 5A, Forest Park took over the top spot after Woodward fell to No. 2. Luella is the team to beat in Class 4A with Jefferson, Baldwin, Troup and Carver chasing. In Class 3A, Lumpkin County leads with GAC, Pierce County, Redan and Cross Creek chasing.

Elbert County tops Class 2A with Josey, Rabun County, Fannin County and Washington County in the top 5. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents took the top spot with Mount Paran, St. Francis, Hebron and Galloway chasing. In Class A Public, Montgomery County is at the top and leads Mt. Zion-Carroll, Pelham, Claxton and Central-Talbotton.