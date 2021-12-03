Week 3 Girls Basketball Rankings

Campbell tops the state’s highest class with Archer, Brookwood, Grayson and Cherokee rounding the top 5. In Class 6A, Buford leads the way with Lovejoy, Kell, Carrollton and River Ridge chasing.
In Class 5A, Forest Park took over the top spot after Woodward fell to No. 2. Luella is the team to beat in Class 4A with Jefferson, Baldwin, Troup and Carver chasing. In Class 3A, Lumpkin County leads with GAC, Pierce County, Redan and Cross Creek chasing.
Elbert County tops Class 2A with Josey, Rabun County, Fannin County and Washington County in the top 5. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents took the top spot with Mount Paran, St. Francis, Hebron and Galloway chasing. In Class A Public, Montgomery County is at the top and leads Mt. Zion-Carroll, Pelham, Claxton and Central-Talbotton.
Class 7A
1. Campbell
2. Archer
3. Brookwood
4. Grayson
5. Cherokee
6. North Forsyth
7. South Forsyth
8. Woodstock
9. West Forsyth
10. Norcross
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Lovejoy
3. Kell
4. Carrollton
5. River Ridge
6. Langston Hughes
7. Statesboro
8. Sequoyah
9. Sprayberry
10. Rockdale County
Class 5A
1. Forest Park
2. Woodward Academy
3. Greenbrier
4. Griffin
5. St. Pius X
6. Warner Robins
7. Jackson-Atlanta
8. McIntosh
9. Cass
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Luella
2. Jefferson
3. Baldwin
4. Troup
5. Carver-Columbus
6. Marist
7. Arabia Mountain
8. Bainbridge
9. North Oconee
10. Pickens
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Pierce County
4. Redan
5. Cross Creek
6. Tattnall County
7. Murray County
8. Beach
9. Burke County
10. Central-Macon
Class 2A
1. Elbert County
2. Josey
3. Rabun County
4. Fannin County
5. Washington County
6. Heard County
7. Lamar County
8. Union County
9. Laney
10. Woodville-Tompkins
Class A-Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Mount Paran
3. St. Francis
4. Hebron Christian
5. Galloway
6. Wesleyan
7. Trinity Christian
8. Calvary Day
9. Deerfield-Windsor
10. Prince Avenue Christian
Class A-Public
1. Montgomery County
2. Mt. Zion-Carroll
3. Pelham
4. Claxton
5. Central-Talbotton
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Commerce
8. Trion
9. Telfair County
10. Dublin
