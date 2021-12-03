ajc logo
X

Week 3 Girls Basketball Rankings

Westlake's Raven Johnson (25) brings the ball upcourt during the Class 6A girls basketball championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, against Carrollton at the Macon Centreplex in Macon.
Caption
Westlake's Raven Johnson (25) brings the ball upcourt during the Class 6A girls basketball championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, against Carrollton at the Macon Centreplex in Macon.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Campbell tops the state’s highest class with Archer, Brookwood, Grayson and Cherokee rounding the top 5. In Class 6A, Buford leads the way with Lovejoy, Kell, Carrollton and River Ridge chasing.

In Class 5A, Forest Park took over the top spot after Woodward fell to No. 2. Luella is the team to beat in Class 4A with Jefferson, Baldwin, Troup and Carver chasing. In Class 3A, Lumpkin County leads with GAC, Pierce County, Redan and Cross Creek chasing.

Elbert County tops Class 2A with Josey, Rabun County, Fannin County and Washington County in the top 5. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents took the top spot with Mount Paran, St. Francis, Hebron and Galloway chasing. In Class A Public, Montgomery County is at the top and leads Mt. Zion-Carroll, Pelham, Claxton and Central-Talbotton.

Class 7A

1. Campbell

2. Archer

3. Brookwood

4. Grayson

5. Cherokee

6. North Forsyth

7. South Forsyth

8. Woodstock

9. West Forsyth

10. Norcross

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Lovejoy

3. Kell

4. Carrollton

5. River Ridge

6. Langston Hughes

7. Statesboro

8. Sequoyah

9. Sprayberry

10. Rockdale County

Class 5A

1. Forest Park

2. Woodward Academy

3. Greenbrier

4. Griffin

5. St. Pius X

6. Warner Robins

7. Jackson-Atlanta

8. McIntosh

9. Cass

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Luella

2. Jefferson

3. Baldwin

4. Troup

5. Carver-Columbus

6. Marist

7. Arabia Mountain

8. Bainbridge

9. North Oconee

10. Pickens

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Pierce County

4. Redan

5. Cross Creek

6. Tattnall County

7. Murray County

8. Beach

9. Burke County

10. Central-Macon

Class 2A

1. Elbert County

2. Josey

3. Rabun County

4. Fannin County

5. Washington County

6. Heard County

7. Lamar County

8. Union County

9. Laney

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class A-Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Mount Paran

3. St. Francis

4. Hebron Christian

5. Galloway

6. Wesleyan

7. Trinity Christian

8. Calvary Day

9. Deerfield-Windsor

10. Prince Avenue Christian

Class A-Public

1. Montgomery County

2. Mt. Zion-Carroll

3. Pelham

4. Claxton

5. Central-Talbotton

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Commerce

8. Trion

9. Telfair County

10. Dublin

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
HS football: State semifinal scoreboard
51m ago
Georgia football players on college rosters jump 44% in 10 years to 4,600
4h ago
All-region teams: Riverwood’s Smith named 7-6A player of the year
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top