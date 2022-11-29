ajc logo
Week 3 Girls Basketball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Brookwood tops Class 7A and leads Norcross, Archer, Buford and Carrollton in the top 5. Peachtree Ridge, McEachern, Campbell, Hillgrove and Lowndes round out the top 10.

In Class 6A, River Ridges tops the class and leads Lovejoy, Rockdale County, North Forsyth and Woodward in the top 5. Warner Robins tops Class 5A with Kell, Bradwell Institute, Jackson-Atlanta and Northside-Columbus rounding out the top 5.

Holy Innocents’ leads Class 4A this week ahead of Luella, Griffin, Stockbridge and Westminster. In Class 3A, Lumpkin County is the team to beat and leads Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Pickens.

Josey takes over the top spot in Class 2A with Mount Paran Christian, Landmark Christian, Central-Macon and Banks County in the top 5. Galloway leads the pack in Class A Division I ahead of St. Francis, Rabun County, Elbert County and Woodville-Tompkins.

In Class A Division II, Taylor County leads the way with Lake Oconee Academy, Schley County, Clinch County and Turner County chasing.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood

2. Norcross

3. Archer

4. Buford

5. Carrollton

6. Peachtree Ridge

7. McEachern

8. Campbell

9. Hillgrove

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Lovejoy

3. Rockdale County

4. North Forsyth

5. Woodward Academy

6. New Manchester

7. Forest Park

8. Hughes

9. South Effingham

10. Brunswick

Class 5A

1. Warner Robins

2. Kell

3. Bradwell Institute

4. Jackson-Atlanta

5. Northside-Columbus

6. Jones County

7. Hiram

8. Calhoun

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Union Grove

Class 4A

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Luella

3. Griffin

4. Stockbridge

5. Westminster

6. Chestatee

7. Baldwin

8. East Forsyth

9. Walnut Grove

10. Trinity Christian

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Wesleyan

4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

5. Pickens

6. White County

7. Cross Creek

8. Carver-Columbus

9. Dawson County

10. Calvary Day

Class 2A

1. Josey

2. Mount Paran Christian

3. Landmark Christian

4. Central-Macon

5. Banks County

6. Fannin County

7. Dodge County

8. Northeast-Macon

9. Laney

10. Thomson

Class A Division I

1. Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Rabun County

4. Elbert County

5. Woodville Tompkins

6. Heard County

7. Lamar County

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Trion

10. Athens Christian

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Charlton County

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Montgomery County

9. Telfair County

10. Greenforest

Georgia Tech's Nate McCollum going in transfer portal
