Week 3 Girls Basketball Rankings

Brookwood tops Class 7A and leads Norcross, Archer, Buford and Carrollton in the top 5. Peachtree Ridge, McEachern, Campbell, Hillgrove and Lowndes round out the top 10.
In Class 6A, River Ridges tops the class and leads Lovejoy, Rockdale County, North Forsyth and Woodward in the top 5. Warner Robins tops Class 5A with Kell, Bradwell Institute, Jackson-Atlanta and Northside-Columbus rounding out the top 5.
Holy Innocents’ leads Class 4A this week ahead of Luella, Griffin, Stockbridge and Westminster. In Class 3A, Lumpkin County is the team to beat and leads Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Pickens.
Josey takes over the top spot in Class 2A with Mount Paran Christian, Landmark Christian, Central-Macon and Banks County in the top 5. Galloway leads the pack in Class A Division I ahead of St. Francis, Rabun County, Elbert County and Woodville-Tompkins.
In Class A Division II, Taylor County leads the way with Lake Oconee Academy, Schley County, Clinch County and Turner County chasing.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood
2. Norcross
3. Archer
4. Buford
5. Carrollton
6. Peachtree Ridge
7. McEachern
8. Campbell
9. Hillgrove
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Lovejoy
3. Rockdale County
4. North Forsyth
5. Woodward Academy
6. New Manchester
7. Forest Park
8. Hughes
9. South Effingham
10. Brunswick
Class 5A
1. Warner Robins
2. Kell
3. Bradwell Institute
4. Jackson-Atlanta
5. Northside-Columbus
6. Jones County
7. Hiram
8. Calhoun
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Union Grove
Class 4A
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Luella
3. Griffin
4. Stockbridge
5. Westminster
6. Chestatee
7. Baldwin
8. East Forsyth
9. Walnut Grove
10. Trinity Christian
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Wesleyan
4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
5. Pickens
6. White County
7. Cross Creek
8. Carver-Columbus
9. Dawson County
10. Calvary Day
Class 2A
1. Josey
2. Mount Paran Christian
3. Landmark Christian
4. Central-Macon
5. Banks County
6. Fannin County
7. Dodge County
8. Northeast-Macon
9. Laney
10. Thomson
Class A Division I
1. Galloway
2. St. Francis
3. Rabun County
4. Elbert County
5. Woodville Tompkins
6. Heard County
7. Lamar County
8. Tallulah Falls
9. Trion
10. Athens Christian
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Schley County
4. Clinch County
5. Turner County
6. Charlton County
7. Mount Zion-Carroll
8. Montgomery County
9. Telfair County
10. Greenforest
