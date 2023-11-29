Week 3 girls basketball rankings

Kell’s Crystal Henderson (left) steals a basketball from Warner Robins' Jada Morgan (right) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 5A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Kell’s Crystal Henderson (left) steals a basketball from Warner Robins' Jada Morgan (right) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 5A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Grayson tops the state’s highest class with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and North Paulding rounding out the top 5, Cherokee, Milton, Newton, Hillgrove and McEachern fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, River Ridge leads New Manchester, Marist, Woodward Academy and Langston Hughes in the top 5. Union Grove is atop Class 5A with Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Cartersville chasing. In Class 4A, Baldwin leads Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Stockbridge and Hardaway in the top 5.

Hebron Christian leads Class 3A with Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Mount Paran tops Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon in the top 5. In Class A Division I, St. Francis is out front of Galloway, Athens Christian, Rabun County and Mount Pisgah in the top 5.

Taylor County is top-ranked in Class A Division II with Clinch County, Southwest Atlanta Christian, Greenforest and Towns County in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Buford

3. Norcross

4. Carrollton

5. North Paulding

6. Cherokee

7. Milton

8. Newton

9. Hillgrove

10. McEachern

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. New Manchester

3. Marist

4. Woodward Academy

5. Langston Hughes

6. North Forsyth

7. Veterans

8. Creekview

9. Sequoyah

10. Lovejoy

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Warner Robins

5. Cartersville

6. Dalton

7. Creekside

8. Ware County

9. Jefferson

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Trinity Chrisitan

4. Stockbridge

5. Hardaway

6. Chestatee

7. Southwest DeKalb

8. North Oconee

9. East Forsyth

10. Fayette County

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Cross Creek

9. Monroe

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Thomson

3. Butler

4. Josey

5. Central-Macon

6. Dodge County

7. Model

8. Columbia

9. Banks County

10. Union County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Rabun County

5. Mount Pisgah

6. Oglethorpe County

7. Lamar County

8. Swainsboro

9. Screven County

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Clinch County

3. Southwest Atlanta Christian

4. Greenforest

5. Towns County

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Turner County

8. Randolph-Clay

9. Montgomery County

10. Early County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top