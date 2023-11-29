Week 3 girls basketball rankings

Grayson tops the state’s highest class with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and North Paulding rounding out the top 5, Cherokee, Milton, Newton, Hillgrove and McEachern fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, River Ridge leads New Manchester, Marist, Woodward Academy and Langston Hughes in the top 5. Union Grove is atop Class 5A with Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Cartersville chasing. In Class 4A, Baldwin leads Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Stockbridge and Hardaway in the top 5.

Hebron Christian leads Class 3A with Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Mount Paran tops Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon in the top 5. In Class A Division I, St. Francis is out front of Galloway, Athens Christian, Rabun County and Mount Pisgah in the top 5.