Week 3 girls basketball rankings

Grayson tops the state’s highest class with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and North Paulding rounding out the top 5, Cherokee, Milton, Newton, Hillgrove and McEachern fill the top 10.
In Class 6A, River Ridge leads New Manchester, Marist, Woodward Academy and Langston Hughes in the top 5. Union Grove is atop Class 5A with Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Cartersville chasing. In Class 4A, Baldwin leads Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Stockbridge and Hardaway in the top 5.
Hebron Christian leads Class 3A with Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Mount Paran tops Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon in the top 5. In Class A Division I, St. Francis is out front of Galloway, Athens Christian, Rabun County and Mount Pisgah in the top 5.
Taylor County is top-ranked in Class A Division II with Clinch County, Southwest Atlanta Christian, Greenforest and Towns County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Buford
3. Norcross
4. Carrollton
5. North Paulding
6. Cherokee
7. Milton
8. Newton
9. Hillgrove
10. McEachern
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. New Manchester
3. Marist
4. Woodward Academy
5. Langston Hughes
6. North Forsyth
7. Veterans
8. Creekview
9. Sequoyah
10. Lovejoy
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Warner Robins
5. Cartersville
6. Dalton
7. Creekside
8. Ware County
9. Jefferson
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Trinity Chrisitan
4. Stockbridge
5. Hardaway
6. Chestatee
7. Southwest DeKalb
8. North Oconee
9. East Forsyth
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Monroe
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Thomson
3. Butler
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Dodge County
7. Model
8. Columbia
9. Banks County
10. Union County
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Rabun County
5. Mount Pisgah
6. Oglethorpe County
7. Lamar County
8. Swainsboro
9. Screven County
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Clinch County
3. Southwest Atlanta Christian
4. Greenforest
5. Towns County
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Turner County
8. Randolph-Clay
9. Montgomery County
10. Early County
