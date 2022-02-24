Week 3 Boys Soccer Rankings

Pebblebrook tops the state’s highest class in Week 3′s rankings. The Falcons at 7-0-1 and coming off a 2-0 victory over Carrollton Tuesday. Harrison, Campbell, Dunwoody and Peachtree Ridge round the top 5. In Class 6A, Dalton is the team to beat ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lassiter and Rome.
Johnson-Gainesville leads Class 5A with Whitewater, Clarke Central, Woodward and St. Pius X rounding the top 5. In Class 4A, Columbus leads with Flowery Branch, Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange and Perry filling the top 5.
Greater Atlanta Christian tops Class 3A with Westminster, Pike County, Oconee County and Tattnall County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Pace Academy is the team to beat ahead of Gordon Central, Lovett, Bremen and Union County.
ACE Charter tops Class A Public and is leading Dalton Academy, Georgia Military, Lake Oconee Academy and Atkinson County. In Class A Private, Atlanta International leads with St. Anne Pacelli, Walker, Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’ chasing.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook
2. Harrison
3. Campbell
4. Dunwoody
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Forsyth Central
7. Hillgrove
8. Denmark
9. Norcross
10. South Gwinnett
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Central Gwinnett
4. Lassiter
5. Rome
6. Lakeside-DeKalb
7. Sprayberry
8. Riverwood
9. Buford
10. Osborne
Class 5A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Whitewater
3. Clarke Central
4. Woodward
5. St. Pius X
6. McIntosh
7. Loganville
8. Veterans
9. Union Grove
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Columbus
2. Flowery Branch
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. LaGrange
5. Perry
6. Jefferson
7. Pickens
8. Chestatee
9. Marist
10. Islands
Class 3A
1. GAC
2. Westminster
3. Pike County
4. Oconee County
5. Tattnall County
6. Hart County
7. West Hall
8. Morgan County
9. Harlem
10. Savannah Arts
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Gordon Central
3. Lovett
4. Bremen
5. Union County
6. Callaway
7. Thomasville
8. Putnam County
9. Coosa
10. Woodville-Tompkins
Class A Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Dalton Academy
3. Georgia Military
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Atkinson County
6. Portal
7. Social Circle
8. Dublin
9. Commerce
10. Claxton
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. St. Anne Pacelli
3. Walker
4. Wesleyan
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Landmark Christian
7. Paideia
8. Mount Vernon
9. Athens Academy
10. Mount Pisgah
