Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Week 3 Boys Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
15 minutes ago

Pebblebrook tops the state’s highest class in Week 3′s rankings. The Falcons at 7-0-1 and coming off a 2-0 victory over Carrollton Tuesday. Harrison, Campbell, Dunwoody and Peachtree Ridge round the top 5. In Class 6A, Dalton is the team to beat ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lassiter and Rome.

Johnson-Gainesville leads Class 5A with Whitewater, Clarke Central, Woodward and St. Pius X rounding the top 5. In Class 4A, Columbus leads with Flowery Branch, Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange and Perry filling the top 5.

Greater Atlanta Christian tops Class 3A with Westminster, Pike County, Oconee County and Tattnall County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Pace Academy is the team to beat ahead of Gordon Central, Lovett, Bremen and Union County.

ACE Charter tops Class A Public and is leading Dalton Academy, Georgia Military, Lake Oconee Academy and Atkinson County. In Class A Private, Atlanta International leads with St. Anne Pacelli, Walker, Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’ chasing.

Class 7A

1. Pebblebrook

2. Harrison

3. Campbell

4. Dunwoody

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Forsyth Central

7. Hillgrove

8. Denmark

9. Norcross

10. South Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Lassiter

5. Rome

6. Lakeside-DeKalb

7. Sprayberry

8. Riverwood

9. Buford

10. Osborne

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Whitewater

3. Clarke Central

4. Woodward

5. St. Pius X

6. McIntosh

7. Loganville

8. Veterans

9. Union Grove

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. Flowery Branch

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. LaGrange

5. Perry

6. Jefferson

7. Pickens

8. Chestatee

9. Marist

10. Islands

Class 3A

1. GAC

2. Westminster

3. Pike County

4. Oconee County

5. Tattnall County

6. Hart County

7. West Hall

8. Morgan County

9. Harlem

10. Savannah Arts

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Gordon Central

3. Lovett

4. Bremen

5. Union County

6. Callaway

7. Thomasville

8. Putnam County

9. Coosa

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Dalton Academy

3. Georgia Military

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. Atkinson County

6. Portal

7. Social Circle

8. Dublin

9. Commerce

10. Claxton

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. St. Anne Pacelli

3. Walker

4. Wesleyan

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Landmark Christian

7. Paideia

8. Mount Vernon

9. Athens Academy

10. Mount Pisgah

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings
11m ago
Class 2A blog: 3 top seeds fall in Round 1
1h ago
Class 5A blog: Setting up the second round of the state playoffs
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top