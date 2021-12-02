Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, Buford replaced Kell at No. 2 and Westlake fell from No. 4 to No. 8 after its 1-3 start. Also, Tucker debuts at No. 10 in place of Effingham County following the Rebels’ 1-3 start. Class 5A saw No. 3 St. Pius score a 51-49 win over No. 6 Lithonia on Tuesday and introduced Chapel Hill and Mundy’s Mill replace Clarke Central and Decatur in the poll.

In Class 4A, Jefferson replaced Cedar Shoals in the poll and Spencer fell from No. 3 to No. 5 following a 2-2 start. Class 3A saw Hart County and Oconee County replaced by Greater Atlanta Christian and Monroe Area in the poll. The Class 2A poll changed with Westside-Augusta jumping Columbia for the No. 2 slot behind No. 1 Pace Academy.