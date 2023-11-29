Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Wheeler moved up a spot to No. 2 after its 6-0 start and McEachern slid to No. 3 after opening 2-2 with its losses coming to No. 1 ranked Grayson and Columbus (FL). The Indians rebounded from the out-of-state loss with a solid 63-47 win over Dutchtown. The rest of the top 10 did not shift in Class 7A. Class 6A did not shift and No. 1 Alexander and No. 2 Shiloh both improved to 5-0 and Class 5A saw Mays move up to No. 5 after its 5-0 start. Additionally, Decatur (5-1) replaced Union Grove and debuts at No. 10.

In Class 4A, Holy Innocents’ slid to No. 4 after a 2-2 start and McDonough (2-0) moved up to No. 2 and North Oconee climbed to No. 3 after a 4-0 start. Also, Baldwin (3-0) used a win over Southwest Macon to replace Westover at No. 10. The Class 3A poll shifted with Cross Creek moving up to No. 2 from No. 4 and Richmond Academy moved up to No. 7 after a 4-0 start.

Class 7A