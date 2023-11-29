Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Wheeler moved up a spot to No. 2 after its 6-0 start and McEachern slid to No. 3 after opening 2-2 with its losses coming to No. 1 ranked Grayson and Columbus (FL). The Indians rebounded from the out-of-state loss with a solid 63-47 win over Dutchtown. The rest of the top 10 did not shift in Class 7A. Class 6A did not shift and No. 1 Alexander and No. 2 Shiloh both improved to 5-0 and Class 5A saw Mays move up to No. 5 after its 5-0 start. Additionally, Decatur (5-1) replaced Union Grove and debuts at No. 10.
In Class 4A, Holy Innocents’ slid to No. 4 after a 2-2 start and McDonough (2-0) moved up to No. 2 and North Oconee climbed to No. 3 after a 4-0 start. Also, Baldwin (3-0) used a win over Southwest Macon to replace Westover at No. 10. The Class 3A poll shifted with Cross Creek moving up to No. 2 from No. 4 and Richmond Academy moved up to No. 7 after a 4-0 start.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. McEachern
3. Wheeler
4. Berkmar
5. Newton
6. Walton
7. Archer
8. Osborne
9. Peachtree Ridge
10. Mountain View
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Shiloh
3. Riverwood
4. Woodward Academy
5. Jonesboro
6. St. Pius
7. Hughes
8. South Paulding
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. South Cobb
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Maynard Jackson
4. Dutchtown
5. Mays
6. Chapel Hill
7. Tucker
8. Winder-Barrow
9. Tri-Cities
10.Decatur
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. McDonough
3. North Oconee
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Madison County
6. Walnut Grove
7. Fayette County
8. Seckinger
9. Central-Carroll
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Cross Creek
3. Douglass
4. Cedar Grove
5. Hebron Christian
6. Long County
7. Richmond Academy
8. Johnson-Savannah
9. Dougherty
10. Groves
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Dodge County
6. Butler
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Walker
9. ELCA
10. Athens Academy
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Temple
7. Paideia
8. Oglethorpe County
8. Woodville-Thompkins
10. Mt. Pisgah
Class A Division II
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Greenforest Christian
4. Charlton County
5. Wilkinson County
6. Macon County
7. Clinch County
8. Mitchell County
9. Manchester
10. Hancock Central
