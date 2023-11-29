Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

Wheeler's Jelani Hamilton (10) celebrates after scoring during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Wheeler's Jelani Hamilton (10) celebrates after scoring during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 minute ago

In Class 7A, Wheeler moved up a spot to No. 2 after its 6-0 start and McEachern slid to No. 3 after opening 2-2 with its losses coming to No. 1 ranked Grayson and Columbus (FL). The Indians rebounded from the out-of-state loss with a solid 63-47 win over Dutchtown. The rest of the top 10 did not shift in Class 7A. Class 6A did not shift and No. 1 Alexander and No. 2 Shiloh both improved to 5-0 and Class 5A saw Mays move up to No. 5 after its 5-0 start. Additionally, Decatur (5-1) replaced Union Grove and debuts at No. 10.

In Class 4A, Holy Innocents’ slid to No. 4 after a 2-2 start and McDonough (2-0) moved up to No. 2 and North Oconee climbed to No. 3 after a 4-0 start. Also, Baldwin (3-0) used a win over Southwest Macon to replace Westover at No. 10. The Class 3A poll shifted with Cross Creek moving up to No. 2 from No. 4 and Richmond Academy moved up to No. 7 after a 4-0 start.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. McEachern

3. Wheeler

4. Berkmar

5. Newton

6. Walton

7. Archer

8. Osborne

9. Peachtree Ridge

10. Mountain View

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Shiloh

3. Riverwood

4. Woodward Academy

5. Jonesboro

6. St. Pius

7. Hughes

8. South Paulding

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. South Cobb

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Maynard Jackson

4. Dutchtown

5. Mays

6. Chapel Hill

7. Tucker

8. Winder-Barrow

9. Tri-Cities

10.Decatur

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. McDonough

3. North Oconee

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Madison County

6. Walnut Grove

7. Fayette County

8. Seckinger

9. Central-Carroll

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Cross Creek

3. Douglass

4. Cedar Grove

5. Hebron Christian

6. Long County

7. Richmond Academy

8. Johnson-Savannah

9. Dougherty

10. Groves

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Westside-Augusta

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Dodge County

6. Butler

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Walker

9. ELCA

10. Athens Academy

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Temple

7. Paideia

8. Oglethorpe County

8. Woodville-Thompkins

10. Mt. Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Greenforest Christian

4. Charlton County

5. Wilkinson County

6. Macon County

7. Clinch County

8. Mitchell County

9. Manchester

10. Hancock Central

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top