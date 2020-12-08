Week 3 Basketball Rankings

Boys: In Class 7A, Grayson fell 75-64 to Milton on Saturday and was replaced at No. 1 by Pebblebrook. Also, Archer was replaced in the poll by Newton. Class 6A saw Dacula and North Atlanta debut in the poll and replace Buford and Hughes.
In Class 5A, Dutchtown replaced Cass in the top 10 and Woodland-Stockbridge slid from No. 6 to No. 9 following its 79-62 loss to No. 2 Eagle’s Landing.
Class 4A experienced a shift with Fayette County dropping from No. 6 to No. 10 following its 1-4 start. Also, Hardaway replaced Westside-Macon in the poll.
In Class 3A, Murray County replaced Upson-Lee and debuts at No. 10. Undefeated Westside-Macon (5-0) replaced Banks County in Class 2A. Down in Class A-Private, Galloway leapt Mt. Pisgah for No. 3 and Providence Christian climbed two slots to round out the top 5. Class A-Public saw Towns County (3-0) replace Taylor County in the poll.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook
2. Milton
3. Grayson
4. McEachern
5. Denmark
6. Norcross
7. Newton
8. Bermar
9. Cherokee
10. North Gwinnett
Class 6A
1. Wheeler
2. Chattahoochee
3. Kell
4. Lanier
5. Shiloh
6. Richmond Hill
7. Evans
8. Heritage-Conyers
9. Dacula
10. North Atlanta
Class 5A
1. Tri-Cities
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. St. Pius
4. Woodward Academy
5. Veterans
6. Blessed Trinity
7. Forest Park
8. Warner Robins
9. Woodland-Stockbridge
10. Dutchtown
Class 4A
1. Miller Grove
2. Westover
3. Spencer
4. Stephenson
5. Baldwin
6. Luella
7. Monroe
8. Jenkins
9. Hardaway
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Johnson-Savannah
4. LaFayette
5. Salem
6. Cross Creek
7. Hart County
8. Monroe Area
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Murray County
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Columbia
3. Lovett
4. Swainsboro
5. Thomasville
6. Butler
7. Woodville-Thompkins
8. Laney
9. Vidalia
10. Westside-Augusta
Class A-Private
1. St. Francis
2. Greenforest Christian
3. Galloway
4. Mt. Pisgah
5. Providence Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Trinity Christian
8. Walker
9. Hebron Christian
10. St. Anne-Pacelli
Class A-Public
1. Hancock Central
2. Drew Charter
3. Terrell County
4. Manchester
5. Lincoln County
6. Calhoun County
7. Dublin
8. Towns County
9. Lanier County
10. Turner County
Girls: Collins Hill tops the state’s highest classification this week with Woodstock and McEachern chasing. Grayson, formerly No. 4, fell to No. 6 and was replaced with Cherokee. Campbell rounds out the top 5.
Buford is at the top of Class 6A with Westlake, Kell, Carrollton and Lovejoy filling the top of the class. Lovejoy enters the top 5 this week after Langston Hughes fell to No .6. In Class 5A, Forest Park leads ahead of Woodward Academy, Southwest DeKalb, Cass and Hiram.
Jefferson is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Luella, Carver-Columbus, Marist and Troup County in the top 5. Johnson-Savannah stays on top of Class 3A ahead of Beach, Cross Creek, Coahulla Creek and Greater Atlanta Christian.
Rabun County is at the top of Class 2A with Early County, Washington County, Woodville-Tompkins and Josey rounding the top 5. Hebron Christian tops Class A Private and leads St. Francis, Mount Paran, Galloway and Holy Innocents’.
In Class A Public, Clinch is at the top and leading Greenville, Calhoun County, Turner County and Wilcox County.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Woodstock
3. McEachern
4. Cherokee
5. Campbell
6. Grayson
7. Archer
8. Marietta
9. Parkview
10. West Forsyth
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Westlake
3. Kell
4. Carrollton
5. Lovejoy
6. Langston Hughes
7. Grovetown
8. Lovejoy
9. Cambridge
10. Sequoyah
Class 5A
1. Forest Park
2. Woodward Academy
3. Southwest DeKalb
4. Cass
5. Hiram
6. Tri-Cities
7. Griffin
8. Loganville
9. Jackson-Atlanta
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Luella
3. Carver-Columbus
4. Marist
5. Troup County
6. McDonough
7. Spalding
8. Arabia Mountain
9. Hardaway
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
1. Johnson-Savannah
2. Beach
3. Cross Creek
4. Coahulla Creek
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Stephens County
7. Sandy Creek
8. Westminster
9. Douglass
10. Lumpkin County
Class 2A
1. Rabun County
2. Early County
3. Washington County
4. Woodville-Tompkins
5. Josey
6. Laney
7. Northeast-Macon
8. Elbert County
9. Chattooga
10. Dade County
Class A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. St. Francis
3. Mount Paran
4. Galloway
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Wesleyan
7. Eagle’s Landing Christian
8. Greenforest
9. Calvary Day
10. Tallulah Falls
Class A Public
1. Clinch County
2. Greenville
3. Calhoun County
4. Turner County
5. Wilcox County
6. Lake Oconee
7. Georgia Military College
8. Trion
9. Dooly County
10. Mitchell County
