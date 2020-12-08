Week 3 Basketball Rankings

1. Pebblebrook

2. Milton

3. Grayson

4. McEachern

5. Denmark

6. Norcross

7. Newton

8. Bermar

9. Cherokee

10. North Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. Wheeler

2. Chattahoochee

3. Kell

4. Lanier

5. Shiloh

6. Richmond Hill

7. Evans

8. Heritage-Conyers

9. Dacula

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. St. Pius

4. Woodward Academy

5. Veterans

6. Blessed Trinity

7. Forest Park

8. Warner Robins

9. Woodland-Stockbridge

10. Dutchtown

Class 4A

1. Miller Grove

2. Westover

3. Spencer

4. Stephenson

5. Baldwin

6. Luella

7. Monroe

8. Jenkins

9. Hardaway

10. Fayette County

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Johnson-Savannah

4. LaFayette

5. Salem

6. Cross Creek

7. Hart County

8. Monroe Area

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Murray County

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Columbia

3. Lovett

4. Swainsboro

5. Thomasville

6. Butler

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Laney

9. Vidalia

10. Westside-Augusta

Class A-Private

1. St. Francis

2. Greenforest Christian

3. Galloway

4. Mt. Pisgah

5. Providence Christian

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Trinity Christian

8. Walker

9. Hebron Christian

10. St. Anne-Pacelli

Class A-Public

1. Hancock Central

2. Drew Charter

3. Terrell County

4. Manchester

5. Lincoln County

6. Calhoun County

7. Dublin

8. Towns County

9. Lanier County

10. Turner County

Girls: Collins Hill tops the state’s highest classification this week with Woodstock and McEachern chasing. Grayson, formerly No. 4, fell to No. 6 and was replaced with Cherokee. Campbell rounds out the top 5.

Buford is at the top of Class 6A with Westlake, Kell, Carrollton and Lovejoy filling the top of the class. Lovejoy enters the top 5 this week after Langston Hughes fell to No .6. In Class 5A, Forest Park leads ahead of Woodward Academy, Southwest DeKalb, Cass and Hiram.

Jefferson is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Luella, Carver-Columbus, Marist and Troup County in the top 5. Johnson-Savannah stays on top of Class 3A ahead of Beach, Cross Creek, Coahulla Creek and Greater Atlanta Christian.

Rabun County is at the top of Class 2A with Early County, Washington County, Woodville-Tompkins and Josey rounding the top 5. Hebron Christian tops Class A Private and leads St. Francis, Mount Paran, Galloway and Holy Innocents’.

In Class A Public, Clinch is at the top and leading Greenville, Calhoun County, Turner County and Wilcox County.

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. Woodstock

3. McEachern

4. Cherokee

5. Campbell

6. Grayson

7. Archer

8. Marietta

9. Parkview

10. West Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Westlake

3. Kell

4. Carrollton

5. Lovejoy

6. Langston Hughes

7. Grovetown

8. Lovejoy

9. Cambridge

10. Sequoyah

Class 5A

1. Forest Park

2. Woodward Academy

3. Southwest DeKalb

4. Cass

5. Hiram

6. Tri-Cities

7. Griffin

8. Loganville

9. Jackson-Atlanta

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Luella

3. Carver-Columbus

4. Marist

5. Troup County

6. McDonough

7. Spalding

8. Arabia Mountain

9. Hardaway

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

1. Johnson-Savannah

2. Beach

3. Cross Creek

4. Coahulla Creek

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Stephens County

7. Sandy Creek

8. Westminster

9. Douglass

10. Lumpkin County

Class 2A

1. Rabun County

2. Early County

3. Washington County

4. Woodville-Tompkins

5. Josey

6. Laney

7. Northeast-Macon

8. Elbert County

9. Chattooga

10. Dade County

Class A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. St. Francis

3. Mount Paran

4. Galloway

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Wesleyan

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Greenforest

9. Calvary Day

10. Tallulah Falls

Class A Public

1. Clinch County

2. Greenville

3. Calhoun County

4. Turner County

5. Wilcox County

6. Lake Oconee

7. Georgia Military College

8. Trion

9. Dooly County

10. Mitchell County