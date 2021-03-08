Week 3 Baseball Rankings

In Class 4A, 7-0 Benedictine improved to No. 3 from its previous position at No. 5. Also, Bainbridge improved one spot to No. 9 and West Laurens jumped from No. 6 to No. 3. Class 3A also has a new No. 1 with Hart County swapping places with North Hall, which moved down to No. 2. Also, Upson-Lee exited the poll and Franklin County debuts at No. 10 after its strong 9-1 start.

In Class 2A, Bremen jumped Callaway for No. 3 and undefeated Dodge County (5-0) replaces Elbert County and makes its debut at No. 7. Class A Private has a new No. 1 with Wesleyan taking the top spot from Tattnall Square—which comes in at No. 2 this week. Also, Stratford Academy and Mt. Paran replaced Athens Academy and Trinity Christian. Finally, in Class A Public, Wilcox County replaced Hawkinsville and makes its debut at No. 8.