Week 3 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview improved to 5-0 and is currently No. 4 in the MaxPreps National poll. The Panthers opened the season with wins over three ranked opponents (North Gwinnett, Marist and Lassiter) and then picked up wins over Alabama’s Oxford and Hoover this weekend. No. 2 Lowndes is 6-1 and has won four-straight. The Vikings’ only loss was to Class 6A No. 2 Houston County, which they have split with this season. No. 3 Buford is 3-1 and its loss came after splitting a two-game series with Class 5A No. 3 McIntosh. No. 4 North Paulding is 6-3 and all three of its losses (Cherokee, Houston County, Mary Persons) have come by one run. North Gwinnett has won five-straight and moved up to No. 5.

Houston County moved back up to No. 1 in Class 6A after picking up its fifth-straight win and Etowah slid to No. 2 after falling 1-0 to Class 5A No. 1 Cartersville. In Class 5A, Jenkins debuts at No. 10 after a 6-0 start and Union Grove moved up a spot to No. 5 after improving to 5-0. Franklin County moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A after its 8-0 start.

In Class 2A, Cook moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after a blazing 7-0 start and Fellowship Christian was replaced by Washington County at No. 10 after falling to 2-4. Former Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Charlton County slid to No. 3 and Schley County jumped up to No. 1 with ECI remaining No. 2.