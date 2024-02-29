High School Sports Blog

Week 3 Baseball Rankings

Parkview pitcher Ford Thompson reacts after striking out a Lowndes batter to end the sixth inning in game two of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes defeated Parkview 5-2 in game two. Lowndes defeated Parkview to win the GHSA baseball 7A state championship series 2-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
20 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview improved to 5-0 and is currently No. 4 in the MaxPreps National poll. The Panthers opened the season with wins over three ranked opponents (North Gwinnett, Marist and Lassiter) and then picked up wins over Alabama’s Oxford and Hoover this weekend. No. 2 Lowndes is 6-1 and has won four-straight. The Vikings’ only loss was to Class 6A No. 2 Houston County, which they have split with this season. No. 3 Buford is 3-1 and its loss came after splitting a two-game series with Class 5A No. 3 McIntosh. No. 4 North Paulding is 6-3 and all three of its losses (Cherokee, Houston County, Mary Persons) have come by one run. North Gwinnett has won five-straight and moved up to No. 5.

Houston County moved back up to No. 1 in Class 6A after picking up its fifth-straight win and Etowah slid to No. 2 after falling 1-0 to Class 5A No. 1 Cartersville. In Class 5A, Jenkins debuts at No. 10 after a 6-0 start and Union Grove moved up a spot to No. 5 after improving to 5-0. Franklin County moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A after its 8-0 start.

In Class 2A, Cook moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after a blazing 7-0 start and Fellowship Christian was replaced by Washington County at No. 10 after falling to 2-4. Former Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Charlton County slid to No. 3 and Schley County jumped up to No. 1 with ECI remaining No. 2.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Buford

4. North Gwinnett

5. Marietta

6. Walton

7. Cherokee

8. Harrison

9. Dacula

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Etowah

3. Pope

4. Marist

5. Evans

6. River Ridge

7. Lassiter

8. Tift County

9. Roswell

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Greenbrier

3. McIntosh

4. Villa Rica

5. Union Grove

6. Loganville

7. Coffee

8. Ola

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Jenkins

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. LaGrange

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. North Oconee

5. East Forsyth

6. North Hall

7. Lovett

8. Perry

9. Benedictine

10. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Franklin County

3. Ringgold

4. Savannah Christian

5. Morgan County

6. Pickens

7. Calvary Day

8. Oconee County

9. Peach County

10. Gordon Lee

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Cook

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. Worth County

7. Redan

8. Landmark Christian

9. Tattnall County

10. Washington County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Pepperell

3. Irwin County

4. King’s Ridge

5. Social Circle

6. Metter

7. Swainsboro

8. Elbert County

9. Temple

10. Tallulah Falls

Class A Division II

1. Schley County

2. ECI

3. Charlton County

4. Wilcox County

5. Washington-Wilkes

6. Bowdon

7. Lanier County

8. Baconton Charter

9. Towns County

10. Lake Oconee Academy

