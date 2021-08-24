Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, Walton remains No. 1 and carries a 4-1 record with its only loss coming to Class 6A No. 1 Sequoyah. Lambert jumped up to No. 2 in Class 7A, Alpharetta dropped one slot to No. 3 and Etoah, North Forsyth and Forsyth Central all made their debut in the poll. Sequoyah made the leap from No. 4 to the top spot in Class 6A and will host No. 4 ranked Pope tonight at home. Buford, Allatoona and Lassiter also round out the top 5 and Johns Creek and Creekview made their debut in the top 10.
St. Pius ascended to No. 1 in Class 5A after defeating former No. 1 McIntosh 3-0 last Thursday. Blessed Trinity remains at No. 2 and McIntosh slid to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Greenbrier and No. 5 Whitewater. Harris County climbed from No. 10 to No. 7, Woodward Academy debuts at No. 6 and Apalachee debuts at No. 10.
Northwest Whitfield replaced Marist for No. 1 in Class 4A and has a big victory over Class 7A No. 9 Cherokee on its resume. Undefeated Heritage-Catoosa moved up to No. 2 and Marist slid down to No. 3. Madison County and Chestatee also joined the poll this week.
In Class 3A, Savannah Arts climbed from No. 7 to No. 6 and Sonoraville fell to No. 10. Class 2A/A Public saw Davidson Arts jump from No. 10 to No. 5 and Mt. Paran replaced ELCA for No. 1 in Class A Private after defeating the Chargers. Additionally, Brookstone, Prince Avenue Christian and Trinity Christian all made their debut in the Class A Private rankings this week.
Class 7A
1. Walton
2. Lambert
3. Alpharetta
4. Forsyth Central
5. North Gwinnett
6. North Forsyth
7. Etowah
8. Newnan
9. Cherokee
10. Harrison
Class 6A
1. Sequoyah
2. Buford
3. Allatoona
4. Pope
5. Lassiter
6. Kennesaw Mountain
7. Johns Creek
8. Lee County
9. Richmond Hill
10. Creekview
Class 5A
1. St. Pius
2. Blessed Trinity
3. McIntosh
4. Greenbrier
5. Whitewater
6. Woodward Academy
7. Harris County
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Northside-Columbus
10. Apalachee
Class 4A
1. Northwest Whitfield
2. Heritage-Catoosa
3. Marist
4. Jefferson
5. Islands
6. Fayette County
7. Chestatee
8. Columbus
9. Ridgeland
10. Madison County
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. LaFayette
3. Morgan County
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Oconee County
6. Savannah Arts
7. Sandy Creek
8. White County
9. Richmond Academy
10. Sonoraville
Class 2A/A Public
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Gordon Lee
4. Woodville-Thompkins
5. Davidson Arts
6. Bremen
7. ACE Charter
8. Lamar County
9. Union County
10. Vidalia
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. ELCA
3. Athens Academy
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Wesleyan
8. Brookstone
9. Prince Avenue Christian
10. Trinity Christian
About the Author